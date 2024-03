DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco on Sunday reported 454.76 billion riyals ($121.25 billion) in net profit for 2023, down from a record $161.1 billion in 2022 on lower oil prices.

Despite the fall in profit, Aramco boosted its total dividends for the year by 30% to $97.8 billion. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Yousef Saba; Editing by William Mallard)