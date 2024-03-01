Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Saudi Aramco, is a Saudi Arabia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company's primary operating segments are the Upstream segment and the Downstream segment. The Upstream segment's activities consist of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Downstream segment's activities consist primarily of refining and petrochemical manufacturing, supply and trading, distribution and power generation. The Downstream segment's other business activities include base oils, lubricants and retail operations. The Company's chemicals business spans from production of basic chemicals, such as aromatics, olefins and polyolefins to complex products, such as polyols, isocyanates and synthetic rubber. The Company is represented in three global energy markets of Asia, Europe and North America.