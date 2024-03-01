March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco completed on Friday the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Chile's Esmax Distribución, a statement said.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray, Editing by Louise Heavens)
