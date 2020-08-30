Log in
Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields - energy minister

08/30/2020 | 09:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais

State oil company Saudi Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern regions, the kingdom's energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.

The energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said the new Abraq al-Toloul oil field, which lies to the south east of the northern city of Arar, flows with a daily rate of 3,189 barrels per day (bpd) of Arab light crude oil, along with 3.5 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Hadabat al Hajara gas field in al-Jof region has a daily production rate of 16 million cubic feets of natural gas, along with 1944 bpd of oil condensate, according to the minister.

Aramco will carry on with its efforts to estimate the total amount of oil and gas in the two fields and is drilling more wells to determine their areas and capacities, he added.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by William Maclean and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.84% 45.86 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.29% 35 End-of-day quote.-0.71%
WTI 0.12% 42.926 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
Financials
Sales 2020 852 B 227 B 227 B
Net income 2020 198 B 52 804 M 52 804 M
Net Debt 2020 308 B 82 177 M 82 177 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 6 996 B 1 865 B 1 865 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 31,19 SAR
Last Close Price 35,00 SAR
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Senior VP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Mark Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 865 424
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.81%113 572
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.71%112 223
TOTAL SE-32.32%104 123
GAZPROM-28.83%58 125
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.31%54 719
