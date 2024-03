DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday the oil giant was looking at further opportunities to invest in China, where he said oil demand was robust and growing.

Aramco might partner with MidOcean Energy - in which it agreed last year to take a strategic minority stake - to invest in liquefied natural gas projects in geographical areas besides Australia, Nasser said.

