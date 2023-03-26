Saudi Aramco plans $10 bln China oil refinery complex for 2026

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco
and its Chinese partners aim to start full operations at a
refinery and petrochemical project in northeast China in 2026 to
meet the country's growing demand for fuel and petrochemicals,
the state-owned major said on Sunday.
The project in Liaoning province's city of Panjin, expected
to cost $10 billion, will be Aramco's second major
refining-petrochemical investment in China.
Joint venture Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO)
will build and operate the complex that will house a 300,000
barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery and a cracker with annual
production capacity of 1.65 million tonnes of ethylene and 2
million tonnes of paraxylene, Aramco said in a statement.
Construction at the complex will start in the second quarter
after the project secures the required administrative approvals,
Aramco said. The plant is expected to be fully operational by
2026, it added.
Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil as
feedstock for the plant.
State-owned NORINCO Group, a Chinese military equipment
maker, owns 51% of HAPCO while Aramco and Panjin Xincheng
Industrial Group hold stakes of 30% and 19%, respectively.
Separately, Aramco on Sunday signed a memorandum of
understanding with the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to
explore cooperation in sectors including energy, finance,
research and innovations, according to a post on the provincial
government's website.
Guangdong, China's largest provincial economy, has drawn
global firms like Exxon Mobil and BASF each
building large-scale petrochemical complexes producing
high-value chemicals.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu;
Editing by Sonali Paul and Christian Schmollinger)