  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
31.70 SAR   +0.48%
03/26Saudi Aramco plans $10 bln China oil refinery complex for 2026
RE
03/26Saudi Aramco to open new China refinery-petchem complex in 2026
RE
03/20Aramco and DHL Supply Chain Announce New End-To-End Procurement and Logistics Hub Joint Venture
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco plans $10 bln China oil refinery complex for 2026

03/26/2023 | 11:40pm EDT
SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners aim to start full operations at a refinery and petrochemical project in northeast China in 2026 to meet the country's growing demand for fuel and petrochemicals, the state-owned major said on Sunday.

The project in Liaoning province's city of Panjin, expected to cost $10 billion, will be Aramco's second major refining-petrochemical investment in China.

Joint venture Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) will build and operate the complex that will house a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery and a cracker with annual production capacity of 1.65 million tonnes of ethylene and 2 million tonnes of paraxylene, Aramco said in a statement.

Construction at the complex will start in the second quarter after the project secures the required administrative approvals, Aramco said. The plant is expected to be fully operational by 2026, it added.

Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil as feedstock for the plant.

State-owned NORINCO Group, a Chinese military equipment maker, owns 51% of HAPCO while Aramco and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group hold stakes of 30% and 19%, respectively.

Separately, Aramco on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to explore cooperation in sectors including energy, finance, research and innovations, according to a post on the provincial government's website.

Guangdong, China's largest provincial economy, has drawn global firms like Exxon Mobil and BASF each building large-scale petrochemical complexes producing high-value chemicals.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Sonali Paul and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.99% 45.915 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
BRENT OIL -0.51% 74.53 Delayed Quote.-12.14%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.12% 103.53 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 5778.55 Real-time Quote.4.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.09% 379.9188 Real-time Quote.-13.71%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.48% 31.7 End-of-day quote.-1.25%
WTI -0.40% 69.255 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 912 B 509 B 509 B
Net income 2023 534 B 142 B 142 B
Net cash 2023 232 B 61 655 M 61 655 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 7 070 B 1 883 B 1 883 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
EV / Sales 2024 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 32,15 SAR
Average target price 37,73 SAR
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Executive VP-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.25%1 882 549
SHELL PLC-5.40%185 099
TOTALENERGIES SE-11.66%136 691
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.05%127 764
EQUINOR ASA-20.04%83 130
GAZPROM0.00%60 688
fermer