Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022

*
Record net profit compares to $110 billion in 2021
*
Board recommends issuing bonus shares to eligible
shareholders
*
Aramco declares $19.5 billion dividend for Q4
DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil giant
Aramco on Sunday reported a record annual net profit
of $161.1 billion for 2022, up 46% from the year earlier, on
higher energy prices, increased volumes sold and improved
margins for refined products.
The profits follow similar reports in February from
international peers BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron which
have mostly posted record profits for last year.
Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on geopolitical
worries amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand
from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction.
"Given that we anticipate oil and gas will remain essential
for the foreseeable future, the risks of underinvestment in our
industry are real — including contributing to higher energy
prices," Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said in the
results statement.
To address those challenges, the company is not only focused
on expanding oil, gas and chemicals production, but also
investing in new lower-carbon technologies with potential to
achieve additional emission reductions, Nasser said.
Aramco's capital expenditure rose 18% to $37.6 billion in
2022 and the company said it expects this year's spending to be
around $45.0 billion to $55.0 billion including external
investments.
Aramco declared a dividend of $19.5 billion for the fourth
quarter, an increase of 4% from the previous quarter.
Its board also recommended to issue bonus shares, with
eligible shareholders receiving one share for every 10 shares
owned.
Free cash flow reached a record of $148.5 billion in 2022,
compared to $107.5 billion in 2021.
Prices surged in March last year as Russia's invasion of
Ukraine upended global crude flows, with international benchmark
Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, highest since 2008. Prices
cooled rapidly in the second half of 2022 as central banks hiked
interest rates and fanned worries of recession.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Maha El Dahan
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)