    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
32.80 SAR   +1.23%
Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022

03/12/2023 | 03:24am EDT
*

Record net profit compares to $110 billion in 2021

*

Board recommends issuing bonus shares to eligible shareholders

*

Aramco declares $19.5 billion dividend for Q4

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco on Sunday reported a record annual net profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, up 46% from the year earlier, on higher energy prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.

The profits follow similar reports in February from international peers BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron which have mostly posted record profits for last year.

Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on geopolitical worries amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction.

"Given that we anticipate oil and gas will remain essential for the foreseeable future, the risks of underinvestment in our industry are real — including contributing to higher energy prices," Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said in the results statement.

To address those challenges, the company is not only focused on expanding oil, gas and chemicals production, but also investing in new lower-carbon technologies with potential to achieve additional emission reductions, Nasser said.

Aramco's capital expenditure rose 18% to $37.6 billion in 2022 and the company said it expects this year's spending to be around $45.0 billion to $55.0 billion including external investments.

Aramco declared a dividend of $19.5 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 4% from the previous quarter.

Its board also recommended to issue bonus shares, with eligible shareholders receiving one share for every 10 shares owned.

Free cash flow reached a record of $148.5 billion in 2022, compared to $107.5 billion in 2021.

Prices surged in March last year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global crude flows, with international benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, highest since 2008. Prices cooled rapidly in the second half of 2022 as central banks hiked interest rates and fanned worries of recession. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Maha El Dahan Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.46% 82.68 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.52% 159.67 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.24% 107.78 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.23% 32.8 End-of-day quote.2.18%
SHELL PLC -1.11% 2544.5 Delayed Quote.9.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.49% 75.8 Delayed Quote.5.35%
WTI 0.00% 76.695 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 272 B 605 B 605 B
Net income 2022 613 B 163 B 163 B
Net cash 2022 117 B 31 250 M 31 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 7 213 B 1 921 B 1 921 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,80 SAR
Average target price 39,30 SAR
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.18%1 921 265
SHELL PLC9.39%212 404
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.04%163 850
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED21.01%138 848
EQUINOR ASA-10.13%94 212
PETROBRAS1.92%67 879