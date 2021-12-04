Saudi Aramco signs five agreements with French firms, including Gaussin

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has signed five
agreements with French companies, including an agreement to
explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin, the
oil giant said in a statement on Saturday.
"The agreement between Aramco and Gaussin aims to establish
a modern manufacturing facility for on-road and off-road
hydrogen powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the
statement added.
Other agreements have covered the areas of carbon capture
technology, artificial intelligence and local manufacturing.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alex Richardson)