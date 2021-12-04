Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Aramco signs five agreements with French firms, including Gaussin

12/04/2021 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has signed five agreements with French companies, including an agreement to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin, the oil giant said in a statement on Saturday.

"The agreement between Aramco and Gaussin aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for on-road and off-road hydrogen powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

Other agreements have covered the areas of carbon capture technology, artificial intelligence and local manufacturing. (Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAUSSIN S.A. 11.07% 8.83 Real-time Quote.-15.90%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.14% 34.95 End-of-day quote.-0.14%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
02:02pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco announces collaboration with French companies
PU
01:25pSaudi Aramco signs five agreements with French firms, including Gaussin
RE
01:25pSaudi aramco says the agreements include exploration of a hydrogen-powered vehicle busi..
RE
01:24pSaudi aramco signs 5 agreements with french companies - statment
RE
12/01Saudi Arabia may raise January oil prices to Asia
RE
12/01Samsung Engineering secures $1.23 billion major Jafurah Gas treatment facility contract..
AQ
12/01Saipem, award of $750 million contract for Jafurah gas field
AQ
12/01Saipem Wins $750M Contract for Jafurah Gas Field
AQ
12/01Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai E&C JV Bags Gas Processing Facility Deal from Saudi Aramco
MT
12/01ARABIAN SUN : Number 46
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 435 B 383 B 383 B
Net income 2021 400 B 107 B 107 B
Net Debt 2021 222 B 59 293 M 59 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 6 986 B 1 862 B 1 862 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 34,95 SAR
Average target price 36,35 SAR
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 262
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC31.63%167 360
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.25%134 442
TOTALENERGIES SE19.05%125 479
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM62.93%110 882
EQUINOR ASA59.37%81 736