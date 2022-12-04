Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  News
  Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-03
33.00 SAR   -0.30%
Saudi Exchange launches market-making framework to boost liquidity

12/04/2022 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock exchange said on Sunday it was launching a market-making framework for its stock and derivatives markets to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

Entities must be exchange members, derivatives exchange members or their clients to be market makers.

"Market Makers have to ensure the availability of liquidity for a listed security by providing continuous quotes throughout market open session," the Saudi Exchange, also known as Tadawul, said.

"The Saudi Exchange will monitor compliance with Market Maker obligations, and will provide incentives to the Market Maker after obligations are met."

Dubai, with which Riyadh has a deepening economic rivalry, announced in November last year a 2 billion-dirham market-maker fund to boost trading on the stock market, with a goal of doubling its size to 3 trillion dirhams.

State-led IPO programmes in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped equity capital markets in the oil-rich Gulf, in sharp contrast to the United States and Europe, where global banks have been trimming headcount in a deal-making drought.

Gulf issuers have raised about $16 billion through such listings this year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.

Saudi oil giant Aramco's base oil subsidiary Luberef expects to raise up to 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) from its IPO if it prices at the top of a range announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in July that Saudi Arabia aimed for its stock exchange to be among the three biggest in the world, part of a broad economic agenda to diversify the economy away from oil.

As of October, Tadawul was the world's ninth largest exchange by market capitalisation of listed companies at $2.86 trillion, just ahead of the London Stock Exchange, according to Statista.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.95%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.26% 473.89 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.02% 8272 Delayed Quote.19.37%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.20% 156 Real-time Quote.-10.89%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.30% 33 End-of-day quote.1.40%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 435 B 648 B 648 B
Net income 2022 609 B 162 B 162 B
Net cash 2022 132 B 35 159 M 35 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 7 257 B 1 931 B 1 931 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 33,00 SAR
Average target price 40,02 SAR
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.70%1 936 414
SHELL PLC45.86%204 441
TOTALENERGIES SE31.95%154 713
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.88%129 628
EQUINOR ASA55.28%118 484
GAZPROM-42.32%74 714