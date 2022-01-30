Saudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian digital security
firm Elm is set to raise 3.07 billion riyals ($818 million)
after pricing its initial public offering at the top of its
indicative price range.
Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, said on
Sunday it priced the deal at 128 riyals a share, against an
indicative price of 113 to 128 riyals per share. It is selling
24 million shares in the deal.
Fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, the company
provides secure e-business services and information technology,
as well as project support services and government project
outsourcing in Saudi Arabia, according to its website.
Saudi Arabia has had a surge in IPOs since it listed oil
giant Saudi Aramco in a record $29.4 billion listing
in 2019.
The country's bourse operator Tadawul, which also listed
last year, said in December it had 50 applications from
companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow
blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list.
($1 = 3.7515 riyals)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by William Mallard)