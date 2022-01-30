Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 01/27
36.9 SAR   0.00%
12:44aSaudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO
RE
01/27SK Innovation expects stable refining margin; battery loss widens
RE
01/27HSBC approves $10bn loan so mass polluter Saudi Aramco can expand
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO

01/30/2022 | 12:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm is set to raise 3.07 billion riyals ($818 million) after pricing its initial public offering at the top of its indicative price range. Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, said on Sunday it priced the deal at 128 riyals a share, against an indicative price of 113 to 128 riyals per share. It is selling 24 million shares in the deal.

Fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, the company provides secure e-business services and information technology, as well as project support services and government project outsourcing in Saudi Arabia, according to its website.

Saudi Arabia has had a surge in IPOs since it listed oil giant Saudi Aramco in a record $29.4 billion listing in 2019.

The country's bourse operator Tadawul, which also listed last year, said in December it had 50 applications from companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
12:44aSaudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO
RE
01/27SK Innovation expects stable refining margin; battery loss widens
RE
01/27HSBC approves $10bn loan so mass polluter Saudi Aramco can expand
AQ
01/26Top U.S. refiner evaluating idle Phillips 66 plant for renewable fuel -sources
RE
01/26Saudi Arabia's Natural Gas Production Grows 30% in a Decade Due to Standalone Gas Field..
MT
01/25Arabian Pipes Co. Announces Contract Sign Off with Saudi Aramco
CI
01/25MCloud Signs MOU with Aramco to Explore Co-Development of ESG and Digitalization Hub in..
MT
01/25MCLOUD BRIEF : Signs MOU with Aramco to Explore Co-Development of ESG and Digitalization H..
MT
01/25ADNOC debt issuer holds investor meetings ahead of debut bonds
RE
01/25Risk Aversion Drags Down Oil Prices But Supply Risks Still Loom, Commerzbank Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 444 B 385 B 385 B
Net income 2021 394 B 105 B 105 B
Net Debt 2021 224 B 59 703 M 59 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 7 376 B 1 966 B 1 966 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 36,90 SAR
Average target price 36,56 SAR
Spread / Average Target -0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.07%1 965 798
SHELL PLC18.05%193 779
TOTALENERGIES SE14.81%149 095
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.39%138 345
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-4.19%99 640
EQUINOR ASA5.34%89 221