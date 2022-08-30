Saudi jawboning up crude oil prices contrasts with soft physical market: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia
appears to have been largely successful in talking up the price
of crude oil by publicly mulling output cuts, but the risk is
that the disconnect between paper and physical markets could
widen even further.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures were trading
around $104.28 a barrel early in Asia on Tuesday, up almost 9%
from the close on Aug. 22, prior to the latest Saudi
intervention.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the
world's largest crude exporter was prepared to cut production to
shore up prices. He told Bloomberg News that the drop to around
$95 a barrel was based on "unsubstantiated" information on
demand destruction and a "a self-perpetuating vicious circle of
very thin liquidity and extreme volatility."
Other key members of the OPEC+ group, including the United
Arab Emirates, subsequently indicated that they were in line
with the Saudi view of the market. That raised the possibility
that the group would move to reverse its recent increase in
output quotas.
The paper market response to the jawboning by OPEC+ has been
predictable, with prices rising.
But the physical crude market is telling a somewhat
different story, with demand in Asia, the top-importing region,
flat at best as China's imports maintain their recent soft
trajectory.
It's also worth noting that any OPEC+ move to cut output
quotas may have very little impact on actual oil supply, given
that the group is already failing to pump anything close to its
current targets.
OPEC+, which consists of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, produced 2.892
million barrels per day (bpd) below their target in July, two
sources within the group told Reuters on Aug. 22.
That means that any cut to output targets announced at the
group's next meeting would have to be absolutely massive to
exceed what those producers are already failing to deliver.
While the Saudi energy minister is talking about new
production curbs as a way to bolster prices, it also seems that
Saudi Aramco, the state-controlled oil producer, may
reduce its selling prices for October-loading cargoes to
refiners in Asia, the main buyers of its crude.
Aramco may cut the official selling price (OSP) for its
flagship Arab Light grade by about $4.50 a barrel in October,
according to an Aug. 29 Reuters survey of five refiners.
This would be the first Saudi price cut in four months and
would follow the kingdom's raising of September OSPs for Arab
Light to record high levels of $9.80 a barrel above the regional
benchmark Oman/Dubai average.
If Aramco does meet the refiners' expectations for a steep
cut in the OSP, it would reflect the reality that crude demand
is lukewarm and Asian customers have increasingly been seeking
cargoes from outside the OPEC+ group, including from the United
States.
CHINA WEAKNESS
China, the world's top importer, is expected to land just
8.69 million bpd in August, slightly higher than July's 8.41
million bpd, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Oil
Research.
The small uptick in August still leaves China's imports well
short of the 2021 average of 10.26 million bpd, and the level of
imports in June, July and August has been about 1.5 million bpd
below the average for last year.
China's refinery processing has been weak so far in 2022
amid softer domestic demand caused by strict COVID-19 lockdowns
and falling product exports as Beijing cut quotas to ship out
refined fuels.
It's likely to remain that way for the rest of 2022 as well,
with Sinopec, the world's largest refining company,
saying on Aug. 29 that it would process 6% less oil in 2022 than
it did last year.
The company said it planned to process 240 million tonnes of
crude in 2022, equivalent to 4.8 million bpd. Given that its
processing was 120.76 million tonnes in the first half, this
implies no pick-up in the run rates in the second half.
Asia's other major importers are also showing flat demand
profiles, with India's arrivals estimated at 3.99 million bpd in
August, down from July's 4.63 million bpd, while Japan's imports
are pegged at 2.74 million bpd, slightly up from July's 2.62
million.
Overall, Asia's August imports are expected by Refinitiv to
be 23.87 million bpd, down from 24.55 million bpd in July and in
line with June's 23.83 million bpd.
This is hardly a picture of strong demand, meaning prices
can only hold at elevated levels on constrained supply, which is
what OPEC+ appears to be talking about.
Whether OPEC+ can actually restrain output by enough to
tighten the market remains to be seen, especially since Russia's
crude exports are holding up as Moscow sends more oil to Asia.
Demand may also be entering a tricky period. Economies in
Europe and much of the developing world are likely to be hit
hard by sky-high natural gas and electricity prices, leading to
an erosion of manufacturing and consumer confidence. Moreover,
that will be exacerbated by rampant inflation and associated
rises in interest rates.
