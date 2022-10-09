Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-05
36.00 SAR   +0.14%
09:22aSaudi utility partly owned by Aramco and PIF sets IPO price range
RE
10/06Saudi Arabia Leaves Asian Oil Prices Unchanged
DJ
10/06OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi utility partly owned by Aramco and PIF sets IPO price range

10/09/2022 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Power and Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) has set the price range for its potential initial public offering at 41 to 46 riyals ($10.91-12.24) a share, HSBC said on Sunday.

HSBC and Riyad Capital are financial advisers, joint global coordinators and bookrunners on the IPO, which began book-building on Sunday for a roughly 30% free float of the company, HSBC said in a stock exchange filing.

Marafiq, which aims to list on Riyadh's Tadawul bourse, will sell 29.24% of its issued share capital, just over 73 million shares, by selling shares held by investors owning stakes of 5% or more.

Those "substantial" shareholders are the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), oil giant Aramco subsidiary Saudi Aramco Power Company (SAPCO) and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, which Aramco owns a 70% stake in. Each of the four owns 24.81%, according to Refinitiv data.

The final share price will be determined after the book-building is completed on Friday. The subscription period for individual investors will run from Oct. 26-29. Final share allocations will be announced on Nov. 2.

Riyad Capital is also underwriter on the IPO and Al Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank are receiving agents.

Marafiq was set up in 2000 to provide integrated utility services in the kingdom's industrial cities of Jubail and Yanbu.

($1 = 3.7580 riyals) (Reporting by Yousef Saba)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI -1.73% 42.7 End-of-day quote.-9.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.70% 98.33 Delayed Quote.21.80%
RIYAD BANK 1.34% 34.05 End-of-day quote.25.65%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.14% 36 End-of-day quote.10.61%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.49% 94.7 End-of-day quote.-18.36%
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK -2.31% 40.1 End-of-day quote.21.52%
WTI 4.76% 93.129 Delayed Quote.23.59%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
09:22aSaudi utility partly owned by Aramco and PIF sets IPO price range
RE
10/06Saudi Arabia Leaves Asian Oil Prices Unchanged
DJ
10/06OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns
RE
10/05Outsized OPEC+ output cut raises global risks: Russ..
RE
10/04OPEC+ supply cuts loom over already tight oil market
RE
10/04Tight global oil supply can't be reversed easily- Shell, Aramco CEOs
RE
10/04Valaris Says it won New Contracts, Extensions With Associated Backlog of $95 Million
MT
10/04Saudi Aramco CEO: oil market not focusing on low spare capacity
RE
10/03Saudi Arabia to discuss Investment in Africa with large Energy Delegation including Min..
AQ
10/03Saudi Arabia to discuss Investment in Africa with large Energy Delegation including Min..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 198 B 585 B 585 B
Net income 2022 632 B 168 B 168 B
Net cash 2022 97 252 M 25 871 M 25 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 7 917 B 2 106 B 2 106 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 36,00 SAR
Average target price 40,72 SAR
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 148
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573