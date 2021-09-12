Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sudan expects to reach oil products deal with Saudi Aramco

09/12/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KHARTOUM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sudan expects to reach a long-term deal with Saudi Aramco for the supply of oil derivatives at preferential prices, and shipments of some products by the Saudi state oil producer have already begun, the Sudanese energy ministry said on Sunday.

A delegation of Saudi officials and businesses is in Sudan for two days of talks on potential investments in sectors including agriculture, energy, mining and technology.

Energy specialists from the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for energy in general, and the targeted agreement with Aramco would be intended at securing a "stable and sustainable" supply of oil derivatives for Sudan, the ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was discussed against the backdrop of Sudan's recent liberalisation of its fuel market, the ministry said, adding that Saudi firm ACWA Power was eyeing opportunities to invest in renewable energy.

Projects to produce gum arabic, farming of crops and livestock, and infrastructure construction were also discussed at the talks, Sudan's state news agency SUNA reported.

Sudan's transitional government is trying to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis that triggered the protests that toppled former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and has continued after his ouster.

The crisis has seen severe shortages of fuel and other basic commodities, though fuel shortages have eased recently.

Military and civilian groups sharing power have strengthened ties with Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, while rebuilding relations with the West and carrying out economic reforms monitored by the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Additional reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.27% 72.86 Delayed Quote.37.99%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.14% 35 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
04:09pSudan expects to reach oil products deal with Saudi Aramco
RE
09/10SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco and P1 Racing Fuels partner with the FIA World Rally ..
PU
09/09SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Downstream Technology and Digital Excellence Award 2021
PU
09/09Baosteel in Talks to Build Steel Plate Factory in Saudi Arabia With Aramco; S..
MT
09/09Saudi Arabian Oil Company Reportedly Explores Raising New Equity or Debt
CI
09/08SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco oil pipelines investors to sell at least $4 billion i..
RE
09/08Consortium led by eig global energy partners plans to issue at least $4 bln b..
RE
09/08SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : China's Baosteel, Aramco ink pact on Saudi steel plate facto..
RE
09/08LyondellBasell plans quick sale of Houston oil refinery -sources
RE
09/07Saudi Aramco unit wins Guyana oil tender, in line for contract -minister
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 352 B 360 B 360 B
Net income 2021 367 B 97 912 M 97 912 M
Net Debt 2021 245 B 65 229 M 65 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 6 996 B 1 865 B 1 865 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,36x
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 35,00 SAR
Average target price 35,21 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 862 510
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.47%152 875
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.08%139 658
TOTALENERGIES SE3.77%114 399
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM53.52%105 619
EQUINOR ASA36.35%74 346