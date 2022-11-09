Advanced search
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-08
34.30 SAR   -1.72%
01:49pTesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 bln worth of shares
RE
03:41aSaudi Arabian Oil : Remarks by Amin H. Nasser President and CEO, Aramco Global Cybersecurity Forum
PU
11/08Rebound in China crude oil imports less impressive than it looks: Russell
RE
Tesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 bln worth of shares

11/09/2022 | 01:49pm EST
(Adds details on Musk's share sale, analysts' comments, background on Tesla and Twitter, updates share price, changes story identification tag)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares slid to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker.

The shares were down 6.1% at $179.66 in afternoon trading.

Musk's latest share sale fueled jitters about the fallout of his Twitter buy on the world's most valuable automaker, analysts said.

The billionaire's recent acquisition of Twitter sparked investor concerns including whether he would be distracted from running Tesla or divert resources to the social media company. Some investors also feared the possible impact on Tesla's sales and brand as well as potential pressure on Tesla from countries trying to control online speech.

The latest sale brings the total amount of Tesla stock sold by Musk since last November to about $36 billion - despite his having said earlier that he would sell no more of his shares.

"Turns out Elon was not done selling his $TSLA stock," Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures said in a Tweet.

"Given his bullish comments recently about Tesla's potential valuation, the news won’t sit well with some investors," he said.

Musk said on a conference call last month that he expects Tesla to be worth more than Apple Inc and Saudi Aramco combined, while downplaying investor concerns about softer demand after the electric vehicle maker's revenue missed Wall Street estimates.

Tesla shares have fallen more than 50% since touching a record high on Nov. 4 of last year. Four days after that, Musk started unloading his shares.

With the latest sale of his Tesla stock, Musk "yet again loses more credibility with investors and his loyalists in a boy who cried wolf moment," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said.

Musk, said Ives, needs to end "Twitter overhang on the Tesla story with his focus back on the golden child Tesla which needs his time more than ever given the soft macro, production/delivery issues in China, and EV competition increasing from all corners of the globe."

Musk unloaded 19.5 million shares between Friday and Tuesday, according to filings published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected Musk to sell more Tesla shares to finance the $44 billion Twitter deal, but it was not clear whether the sales were related to the Twitter acquisition.

Musk last month closed the deal with $13 billion in loans from banks and a $33.5 billion equity commitment, which included $7.1 billion from investors including Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. It is not clear whether all of the equity investors lived up to their equity commitment.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the purpose of the share sale.

Musk said that Twitter has suffered a "massive" revenue drop since he took over, underscoring the precarious nature of the social media company's finances after he saddled it with $13 billion in debt, credit experts say.

Twitter faces interest payments totaling close to $1.2 billion in the next 12 months on the debt that Musk piled on it. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.05% 135.17 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -13.93% 7.705 End-of-day quote.-62.87%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -1.72% 34.3 End-of-day quote.5.39%
TESLA, INC. -5.66% 180.0934 Delayed Quote.-45.69%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 461 B 655 B 655 B
Net income 2022 608 B 162 B 162 B
Net cash 2022 124 B 32 847 M 32 847 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 7 543 B 2 006 B 2 006 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,30 SAR
Average target price 40,22 SAR
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.39%2 041 391
SHELL PLC50.33%200 052
TOTALENERGIES SE28.03%146 128
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.03%121 976
EQUINOR ASA60.98%118 524
GAZPROM-42.32%76 744