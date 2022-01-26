Top U.S. refiner evaluating idle Phillips 66 plant for renewable fuel -sources

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum, the largest
refiner in the United States, is evaluating a conversion of
Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana, refinery into a
renewable fuel plant, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The two companies are scheduled to meet next week and tour
the 255,600 barrel-per-day refinery, which has been idled since
late August, a day before Hurricane Ida roared over the area and
swamped the site.
Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas declined to
comment.
Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry said the company does not
comment on “rumor or market speculation.”
It was unclear if Marathon was interested in acquiring the
refinery or operating it through a joint venture with Phillips
66, one of the people said.
Phillips 66 said in November it would convert the Alliance
refinery into an oil and refined products terminal to take
advantage of its location on the Mississippi River, 20 miles (26
km) south of New Orleans.
Hurricane Ida caused flooding that breached the flood wall
around the refinery and inundated control systems causing
millions of dollars of damage to the facility.
At least three companies were potential buyers of the
refinery before the hurricane struck. They included Hilcorp,
Valero Energy and Saudi Aramco’s Motiva Enterprises
, people familiar with the matter had said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Grant McCool)