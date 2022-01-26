Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top U.S. refiner evaluating idle Phillips 66 plant for renewable fuel -sources

01/26/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum, the largest refiner in the United States, is evaluating a conversion of Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana, refinery into a renewable fuel plant, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two companies are scheduled to meet next week and tour the 255,600 barrel-per-day refinery, which has been idled since late August, a day before Hurricane Ida roared over the area and swamped the site.

Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas declined to comment.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry said the company does not comment on “rumor or market speculation.”

It was unclear if Marathon was interested in acquiring the refinery or operating it through a joint venture with Phillips 66, one of the people said.

Phillips 66 said in November it would convert the Alliance refinery into an oil and refined products terminal to take advantage of its location on the Mississippi River, 20 miles (26 km) south of New Orleans.

Hurricane Ida caused flooding that breached the flood wall around the refinery and inundated control systems causing millions of dollars of damage to the facility.

At least three companies were potential buyers of the refinery before the hurricane struck. They included Hilcorp, Valero Energy and Saudi Aramco’s Motiva Enterprises , people familiar with the matter had said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 89.72 Delayed Quote.11.88%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.73% 70.98 Delayed Quote.11.74%
PHILLIPS 66 -1.06% 85.05 Delayed Quote.18.63%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.14% 36.55 End-of-day quote.2.09%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 0.17% 81.3 Delayed Quote.8.05%
WTI 2.15% 87.15 Delayed Quote.11.70%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
05:25pTop U.S. refiner evaluating idle Phillips 66 plant for renewable fuel -sources
RE
05:50aSaudi Arabia's Natural Gas Production Grows 30% in a Decade Due to Standalone Gas Field..
MT
01/25MCloud Signs MOU with Aramco to Explore Co-Development of ESG and Digitalization Hub in..
MT
01/25MCLOUD BRIEF : Signs MOU with Aramco to Explore Co-Development of ESG and Digitalization H..
MT
01/25ADNOC debt issuer holds investor meetings ahead of debut bonds
RE
01/25Risk Aversion Drags Down Oil Prices But Supply Risks Still Loom, Commerzbank Says
MT
01/25Crude Oil Drops on Prevailing Risk-Off Sentiment Across Markets, ANZ Bank Says
MT
01/24SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum
PU
01/24SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by HE Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan at the IKTVA 2022 Opening Ceremony
PU
01/20Doosan Heavy I&C to Build Casting and Forging Factory in Saudi Arabia
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 444 B 385 B 385 B
Net income 2021 394 B 105 B 105 B
Net Debt 2021 224 B 59 708 M 59 708 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 7 376 B 1 966 B 1 966 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 36,55 SAR
Average target price 36,56 SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.09%1 950 284
SHELL PLC12.04%186 097
TOTALENERGIES SE10.03%144 398
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.54%142 049
EQUINOR ASA5.89%89 874
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-14.26%87 958