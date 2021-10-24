Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

10/24/2021 | 12:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Doubles target to reduce carbon emissions

* Saudi initiative to see investment of $187 bln

* To tackle climate change while ensuring oil market stability

* Could hit target before 2060, energy minister says

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach "net zero" emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States.

He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.

They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of COP26, the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow at the end of the month, which hopes to agree deeper global emissions cuts to tackle global warming.

The United States, the world's second-biggest emitter, is committed to achieving net zero, meaning that it emits no more greenhouse gases than it can capture or absorb, by 2050. But China and India, the world's biggest and third-biggest emitters, have not committed to this timeline.

Amin Nasser, chief executive of the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, said it was counterproductive to "demonise" hydrocarbons. He said Aramco aimed to expand its oil and gas production capacity while also achieving net zero emissions from its own operations by 2050.

He called for more global investment to ensure adequate crude oil supplies.

Prince Mohammed said in recorded remarks that the kingdom aimed to reach net zero by 2060 under its circular carbon economy programme, "while maintaining its leading role in strengthening security and stability of global oil markets".

He said Saudi Arabia would join a global initiative on slashing emissions of methane by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, which both the United States and the EU have been pressing.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a phone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, welcomed the kingdom's initiatives to reduce emissions, state media said.

'HYDROCARBONS STILL NEEDED'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is due to attend a wider Middle East green summit in Riyadh on Monday.

The SGI aims to eliminate 278 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2030, up from a previous target of 130 million tonnes. The crown prince said the SGI initiative would involve investments of over 700 billion riyals ($190 billion) in that time period.

Saudi Arabia's economy remains heavily reliant on oil, although the crown prince is trying to promote diversification.

Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the world needed fossil fuels as well as renewables.

"It has to be a comprehensive solution," he said. "We need to be inclusive, and inclusivity requires being open to accept others' efforts as long as they are going to reduce emissions."

He said the kingdom's younger generation "will not wait for us to change their future".

He said net zero might be achieved before 2060 but the kingdom needed time to do things "properly".

Another Gulf oil producer, the United Arab Emirates, this month announced a plan for net zero emissions by 2050.

The non-profit Climate Action Tracker consortium gives Saudi Arabia its lowest possible ranking, "Critically insufficient".

Saudi Arabia's first renewable energy plant opened in April and its first wind farm began generating in August.

It does, however, have plans to build a $5 billion plant to produce hydrogen, a clean fuel, and state-linked entities are pivoting to green fundraising.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh, Marwa Rashad in London and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; Additional reporting by Raya Jalbi in Dubai; writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Jason Neely, Kevin Liffey and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
12:50aTop oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
RE
10/23Aramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says
RE
10/23SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco expands climate goals, stating ambition to reach operational ne..
PU
10/23Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
RE
10/23SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Keynote address by His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Middle East..
PU
10/21SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Guyana could revive talks with India on crude oil supplies -vice presi..
RE
10/21India's Reliance gets shareholders' nod to add Aramco chairman as director
RE
10/21SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Remarks by SVP Downstream at CERA Week India
PU
10/20ARABIAN SUN : Number 40
PU
10/14MOVES-M. Stanley banker who advised on Aramco IPO to join Saudi Fransi Capital-source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 363 B 363 B 363 B
Net income 2021 368 B 98 046 M 98 046 M
Net Debt 2021 269 B 71 772 M 71 772 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 7 486 B 1 996 B 1 996 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,76%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 37,45 SAR
Average target price 35,61 SAR
Spread / Average Target -4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser President, CEO & Executive Director
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Director, SVP-Finance, Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.00%1 995 631
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC42.47%186 994
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED62.50%155 143
TOTALENERGIES SE24.09%134 531
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM68.46%120 481
EQUINOR ASA59.16%89 632