Trending: Aramco Plans Performance-Linked Dividends Despite Falling Profit

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is one of the most mentioned companies across news items in the last six hours, according to Factiva data, after the oil major reported a slide in first-quarter profit and set out plans to introduce a variable payout policy for its shareholders. Saudi Arabia's national oil company, known as Aramco, posted net income of $31.88 billion in the first three months of the year, down from $39.47 billion a in the same period a year earlier, due to lower crude prices. Earnings before interest and taxes were $59.08 billion from $74.55 billion a year earlier. "Aramco believes it is well-positioned to withstand fluctuating commodity prices through its low-cost upstream production and strategically integrated downstream operations," the company said. Free cash flow was $30.89 billion, compared with $30.63 billion a year earlier, while the quarterly dividend was maintained at $19.5 billion. Aramco also said it plans to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends, in addition to its base dividend, with a target payout of 50% to 70% of annual free cash flow. Shares trade 3.2% higher at SAR33.60. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (giulia.petroni@wsj.com)

