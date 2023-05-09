Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
32.55 SAR   +0.14%
06:48aTrending: Aramco Plans Performance-Linked Dividends Despite Falling Profit
DJ
06:40aSaudi Aramco profit falls 19 percent due to lower oil prices
AQ
06:00aSaudi Arabian Oil : 2023 JOT Spring additional articles
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Aramco Plans Performance-Linked Dividends Despite Falling Profit

05/09/2023 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is one of the most mentioned companies across news items in the last six hours, according to Factiva data, after the oil major reported a slide in first-quarter profit and set out plans to introduce a variable payout policy for its shareholders. Saudi Arabia's national oil company, known as Aramco, posted net income of $31.88 billion in the first three months of the year, down from $39.47 billion a in the same period a year earlier, due to lower crude prices. Earnings before interest and taxes were $59.08 billion from $74.55 billion a year earlier. "Aramco believes it is well-positioned to withstand fluctuating commodity prices through its low-cost upstream production and strategically integrated downstream operations," the company said. Free cash flow was $30.89 billion, compared with $30.63 billion a year earlier, while the quarterly dividend was maintained at $19.5 billion. Aramco also said it plans to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends, in addition to its base dividend, with a target payout of 50% to 70% of annual free cash flow. Shares trade 3.2% higher at SAR33.60. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (giulia.petroni@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 0647ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.50% 76.32 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.14% 32.545422 End-of-day quote.11.53%
WTI -0.60% 72.475 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
06:48aTrending: Aramco Plans Performance-Linked Dividends Despite Falling Profit
DJ
06:40aSaudi Aramco profit falls 19 percent due to lower oil prices
AQ
06:00aSaudi Arabian Oil : 2023 JOT Spring additional articles
PU
05:50aSaudi Arabian Oil : 2023 JOT Spring
PU
05:43aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Dented as China Data Flags Glo..
DJ
04:20aSaudi Aramco Posts Lower Q1 Net Income
MT
04:03aOil giant Saudi Aramco's 1st quarter profit down 20% to $31B
AQ
03:32aS-Oil Appoints Aramco Asia Chief as New CEO
DJ
02:40aSaudi Arabian Oil : Aramco announces first quarter 2023 results
PU
02:40aSaudi Arabian Oil : Q1 results press release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 874 B 500 B 500 B
Net income 2023 514 B 137 B 137 B
Net cash 2023 263 B 70 199 M 70 199 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 7 873 B 2 099 B 2 099 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
EV / Sales 2024 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,55 SAR
Average target price 33,66 SAR
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Executive VP-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Ahmad Othman Al-Khowaiter Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.53%2 099 406
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED53.50%215 659
SHELL PLC2.77%206 231
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.18%151 544
EQUINOR ASA-10.59%93 168
PETROBRAS-2.04%68 301
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer