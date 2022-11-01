Trending: Saudi Aramco Reports $42 Billion Quarterly Profit Boosted by Higher Prices

1619 GMT - Saudi Aramco is among the most mentioned companies across global news over the past 12 hours after its quarterly profit jumped, driven by higher oil-and-gas prices, according to Factiva data. The Saudi Arabian national oil giant reported net income of $42.43 billion in the third quarter, up 39% on year. Free cash flow also increased to a record $45 billion and Aramco said it would pay its shareholders $18.8 billion as cash dividends for the quarter. "Near-record earnings and high cash conversion sees the Aramco balance sheet strengthen further this quarter," Citi analysts say in a research note. "This offers a lot of financial flexibility into the next part of the cycle and, of course, a decision for the board ahead of full-year results in March on boosting returns to shareholders." The bank estimates a 5% dividend increase in the fourth quarter. Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said that, while crude prices were affected by economic uncertainties in the period, the company's long-term view is that demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (giulia.petroni@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1234ET