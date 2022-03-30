U.S. imposes sanctions on key actors in Iran's ballistic missile program

(Adds details, background, quote)
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The United States on
Wednesday imposed sanctions on an Iran-based man and his network
of companies it accused of helping Tehran obtain materials for
its ballistic missile program, acting after missile attacks by
suspected Iranian-backed proxies on countries in the region.
In a statement issued as talks on reviving the 2015 Iran
nuclear deal have stalled, the U.S. Treasury Department said it
acted after Iran's missile attack on Erbil in Iraq and an
"Iranian enabled" Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco
facility this month, as well as other missile attacks by Iranian
proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Treasury said it slapped sanctions on Iranian
procurement agent Mohammad Ali Hosseini and a network of
companies it accused him of using to procure ballistic missile
propellant and related materials in support of Iran’s missile
program.
The Treasury accused him of procuring materials for the
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unit responsible for
research and development of ballistic missiles. Iran's IRGC is
subject to U.S. sanctions.
A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
the sanctions were not related to efforts to revive the nuclear
deal under which Iran had limited its nuclear program to make it
harder to develop a nuclear bomb - an ambition it denies - in
return for relief from global economic sanctions.
"While the United States continues to seek Iran’s return to
full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we
will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic
missile program," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism
and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement.
Iran conducted a March 13 attack on Erbil, the capital of
Iraq's northern Kurdish region, a rare publicly declared assault
by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and a
missile attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis hit a Saudi
Aramco facility on March 25.
A nascent plan for Iraq's Kurdistan region to supply gas to
Turkey and Europe - with Israeli help - is part of what angered
Iran into striking Erbil with ballistic missiles this month,
Iraqi and Turkish officials say.
The Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy
facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant
Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was
hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.
The indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks were close to an
agreement in early March before last-minute Russian demands for
sweeping guarantees that would have hollowed out sanctions
imposed following its invasion of Ukraine derailed the talks.
Russia has since appeared to have narrowed its demands to
cover only work linked to the nuclear deal, leaving a small
number of issues to be resolved between Washington and Tehran,
diplomats say.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Arshad Mohammed and Chris
Gallagher, Editing by William Maclean)