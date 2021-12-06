U.S. oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy

HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A global energy conference
devoted to future technologies and low-carbon strategies kicked
off in Houston on Monday with top executives from the largest
U.S. companies affirming the need for more oil for decades to
come.
The World Petroleum Conference's four days of discussion
started with chief executives from Exxon Mobil Corp,
Chevron Corp and Halliburton Co, three of the
largest U.S. companies by market value, all promoting the need
to deliver oil and gas globally even as the world transitions to
cleaner fuels.
The conference was sapped of some of its star power at the
outset due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions that
forced OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and energy
ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to cancel plans to travel to Houston.
"We in fact are going into a period of scarcity. And I think
that for the first time, in a long time, we will see a buyer
looking for a barrel of oil, as opposed to a barrel of oil
looking for a buyer," said Jeff Miller, CEO of energy services
firm Halliburton.
World fossil fuel demand has rebounded sharply in 2021, with
natural gas already at pre-pandemic levels and oil nearing
levels reached in 2019. That comes even as large global majors,
especially those based in Europe, are limiting exploration and
production in an attempt to shift to renewable power development
and as governments promote efforts to reduce cut carbon
emissions to deal with rising worldwide temperatures.
Exxon disclosed on Monday plans to achieve net zero
greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets in the U.S.
Permian basin by 2030, as part of a plan to reduce upstream
greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 40% to 50% by 2030,
compared with 2016 levels.
"The fact remains, under most credible scenarios, including
net zero pathways, oil and natural gas will continue to play a
significant role in meeting society's need," Exxon CEO Darren
Woods said at the conference.
U.S. officials took the opportunity to talk about President
Joe Biden's clean energy agenda while insisting on the need to
address high fuel prices for consumers.
"We are deploying clean energy like never before," said
David Turk, deputy U.S. Secretary of Energy.
But Turk also said Washington will not "stand in the way" of
companies willing to increase domestic oil production as the
industry tries to fully recover.
"We need to make sure everyone has affordable, reliable and
resilient energy," he said.
Top executives from companies including Saudi Aramco
, Equinor and TotalEnergies re also
expected to speak on Monday.
But off the week's program are eight energy ministers from
top oil-producing nations including Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and
Qatar, and attendance was thin at early sessions. Ministers from
Argentina, Equatorial Guinea, Greece, Turkey and Romania, as
well as CEOs of BP, Sonatrach and Qatar Energy also bowed
out.
Their absence resulted from "travel restrictions and
concerns" about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, organizers
said. Replacements were being selected, a spokesperson said,
including adding BP's U.S. chief to replace its CEO.
The impact of the virus comes as the industry struggles with
shortages of natural gas and power in Asia and Europe from
output losses spurred by the pandemic. Energy prices that hit
multi-year highs this autumn have retreated with travel
restrictions.
Oil rose 3% a barrel to about $72 on Monday on hopes
the Omicron variant would be less damaging to oil demand and
after Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, on Friday
raised its official selling prices to Asia and the United
States.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Jason Neely and
Marguerita Choy)