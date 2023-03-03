Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   SA14TG012N13

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY

(2222)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
31.75 SAR   +0.63%
01:50aUAE's ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range
RE
01:10aSaudi's Aramco Eyes Stake in Geely-Renault Powertrain JV
MT
03/02Correction: French Stocks Stay in Red as Eurozone Core Inflation Growth Signals Further Tightening
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UAE's ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range

03/03/2023 | 01:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

ADNOC Gas offer price set at 2.37 dirhams per share

*

ADNOC raises around $2.5 billion from IPO

ABU DHABI, March 3 (Reuters) - State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on Friday set the final price for its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $50 billion after drawing record demand. It will become Abu Dhabi's largest listed company.

ADNOC Gas' share price was set at 2.37 dirhams per share, near the top end of the price range that was set at 2.25 to 2.43 dirhams a share, ADNOC said in a statement.

Proceeds from the IPO came to roughly $2.5 billion out of an order book that topped $124 billion, ADNOC said. That exceeded demand for Saudi oil giant Aramco's 2019 IPO, which raised $25.6 billion and remains the world's largest.

The Middle East bucked global trends last year to raise some $21.9 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic. That was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

ADNOC last week said it would increase the stake offered to investors to 5% from 4% due to strong demand for the deal, Abu Dhabi's largest IPO.

ADNOC Gas is expected to begin trading on March 13.

ADNOC Group Chief Executive Officer Khaled Al Zaabi said the strong interest in the IPO highlighted the "attractiveness of ADNOC's world-class and low-carbon intensity energy asset base" and Abu Dhabi as a destination for global capital.

The group has raised billions of dollars from listing businesses like ADNOC Drilling and Fertiglobe, as well as from selling stakes in its network of gas and oil pipelines. It also plans to float its logistics and services unit.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai and Rachna Uppal in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION -0.47% 4.26 End-of-day quote.-3.40%
BRENT OIL 0.28% 84.54 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.54% 467.76 Real-time Quote.3.06%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.19% 3.899 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
FERTIGLOBE PLC 0.76% 3.97 End-of-day quote.-6.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.52% 153.6 Real-time Quote.1.80%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.63% 31.75 End-of-day quote.-1.09%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.02%
WTI 0.07% 78.068 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
All news about SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
01:50aUAE's ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range
RE
01:10aSaudi's Aramco Eyes Stake in Geely-Renault Powertrain JV
MT
03/02Correction: French Stocks Stay in Red as Eurozone Core Inflation Growth Signa..
MT
03/02French Stocks Stay in Red as Eurozone Core Inflation Growth Signals Further Tightening
MT
03/02Crude Oil Prices to Stay in Trading Range but Risks are Clearly to the Upside, OANDA An..
MT
03/02Saudi Aramco Eyes Minority Stake in Geely's Planned Joint Venture
MT
03/02Aramco takes stake in Renault, Geely engine firm
RE
03/02Saudi companies to invest $51 billion under government-backed plan
RE
03/02Aramco Plans to Join Renault's Powertrain Technology JV with Geely
MT
03/02Aramco Signs Letter of Intent With Geely and Renault for Powertrain Company
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 345 B 625 B 625 B
Net income 2022 603 B 161 B 161 B
Net cash 2022 117 B 31 259 M 31 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 6 982 B 1 860 B 1 860 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 1,81%
Chart SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Arabian Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 31,75 SAR
Average target price 38,75 SAR
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amin bin Hasan Al-Nasser Director
Ziad Thamer Al-Murshed CFO & Senior Vice President-Strategy & Development
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Chairman
Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al-Sa'adi Chief Engineer
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.09%1 860 306
SHELL PLC11.97%213 927
TOTALENERGIES SE0.80%160 154
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.13%135 512
EQUINOR ASA-9.57%96 606
PETROBRAS3.63%68 467