تعلن الشركة السعودية لخدمات السيارات والمعدات (ساسكو) عن آخر التطورات بشأن تلقي الشرك&

Introduction

SASCO refers to its announcement at Tadawul website on December 13 2020, regarding receiving letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Income to amend the zakat declarations for years 2014 to 2018 and demanding additional payments that worth 12.33 million riyals, SASCO reports that it has received on October 26, 2021, the results of the session held on October 25, 2021 from company's zakat consultant, in addition receiving an email from the General Secretariat of the Tax Committees stating that the case has been dismissed due to submitting the grievance to the special committee after the statutory period. The department has set thirty days as a deadline for receiving a copy of the decision, and the company has the right to appeal within 30 days of receiving the copy of the decision. Accordingly, the company will appeal the decision within the statutory period, the financial impact will be determined later.