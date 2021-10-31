تعلن الشركة السعودية لخدمات السيارات والمعدات (ساسكو) عن آخر التطورات بشأن دراسة خيار&

Log in
    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
10/31/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) announces the latest updates of the studied options of sell and leaseback some of its owned sites

Element List Explanation
Introduction SASCO refers to its announcement at Tadawul website on July 29, 2021, regarding the latest updates regarding study of sell and leaseback some of its owned sites and according to the memorandum of understanding signed with Falcom Company. SASCO reports that on October 30, 2021, the board of directors approved what was stated in the letter dated on October 27, 2021 from Falcom CO, which confirms their commitment there to purchase 10 sites owned by SASCO, subjected to a real estate fund to be established by Falcom and getting the necessary approvals for the acquisition.

The amount value of the sites is approximately 324 million riyals, in addition to the commitment of SASCO to lease these sites for a mandatory period of 10 years.

The financial impact will be capital gain of approximately 142 million riyals, and the final impact will be determined after completion of the regulatory procedures and transfer of title deeds to favor of the fund's subsidiary.

Previous Announcement the latest updates of the studied options of sell and leaseback some of its owned sites
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2021-07-29 Corresponding to 1442-12-19
Percentage of fulfilled achievement Not applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date Within 60 days
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. Not applicable
Additional Information SASCO will announce any updates regarding this matter.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 544 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2021 87,0 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 028 M 541 M 541 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,80 SAR
Average target price 33,60 SAR
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
Managers and Directors
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Ali bin Mohamed bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Independent Director
Fawaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY9.74%541
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.01%40 240
PARKLAND CORPORATION-9.51%4 412
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-5.20%4 332
MURPHY USA INC.24.51%4 177
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-45.03%2 522