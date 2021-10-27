Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Automotive Services Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Retailing and Operation Division

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
SASCO refers to its announcement at Tadawul website on December 13 2020, regarding receiving letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Income to amend the zakat declarations for years 2014 to 2018 and demanding additional payments that worth 12.33 million riyals, SASCO reports that it has received on October 26, 2021, the results of the session held on October 25, 2021 from company's zakat consultant, in addition receiving an email from the General Secretariat of the Tax Committees stating that the case has been dismissed due to submitting the grievance to the special committee after the statutory period. The department has set thirty days as a deadline for receiving a copy of the decision, and the company has the right to appeal within 30 days of receiving the copy of the decision. Accordingly, the company will appeal the decision within the statutory period, the financial impact will be determined later.

Disclaimer

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 544 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2021 87,0 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 094 M 558 M 558 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,90 SAR
Average target price 33,60 SAR
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
Managers and Directors
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Ali bin Mohamed bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Independent Director
Fawaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY13.31%558
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.07%41 374
PARKLAND CORPORATION-8.12%4 522
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-3.89%4 439
MURPHY USA INC.28.79%4 356
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-44.27%2 584