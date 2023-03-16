Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Automotive Services Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
34.00 SAR   -3.68%
02:53aSaudi Automotive Services : Consolidated financial statements and the independent auditor's report
PU
01/30Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Resignation of Sulaiman Bin Abdulaziz Azzabin as Board Member
CI
2022Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Cash Dividend to the Shareholders for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Automotive Services : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

03/16/2023 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO)

(A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2022

Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO)

(A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

31 December 2022

INDEX

PAGE

Independent auditor's report

1- 7

Consolidated statement of financial position

8

Consolidated statement of income

9

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

10

Consolidated statement of cashflows

11-12

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

13

Notes to consolidated financial statements

14- 56

Disclaimer

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 06:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
02:53aSaudi Automotive Services : Consolidated financial statements and the independent auditor'..
PU
01/30Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Resignation of Sulaiman Bin Abdulaziz Azzab..
CI
2022Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Cash Dividend to the Shareholders for the T..
CI
2022Saudi Automotive Services Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended ..
CI
2022Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
2022Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
2022Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Cash Dividend for the First Half of 2022. P..
CI
2022Saudi Automotive Services Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
2022Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
2022Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 427 M 1 711 M 1 711 M
Net income 2022 95,0 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 040 M 543 M 543 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Ali bin Mohamed bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Independent Director
Majed Nasser Al-Subeaei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY4.62%543
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.2.42%45 300
MURPHY USA INC.-13.99%5 210
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-4.05%3 168
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.4.76%2 740
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.88.72%1 276