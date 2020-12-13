Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) announces that it has received on December 10, 2020 from the company's zakat consultant indicating that it has received letters from the General Authority for Zakat and Income amending the zakat declarations submitted for the period from 2014 to 2018 and demanding the payment of zakat differences for the years referred to, with a total amount 12.33 million SAR, noting that the company submitted zakat declarations and paid zakat for those years based on the mechanism for calculating external consultants and auditors for zakat accounts, and the company has the right to object to these amendments during the statutory period (sixty days) from the date of receiving the letters, and accordingly the company will raise the list of objections to those amendments are made during the statutory period, and the financial impact will be determined later, and the company will announce any update in this regard.