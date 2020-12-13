Log in
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 12/10
31.5 SAR   +0.48%
31.5 SAR   +0.48%
Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division
12/13/2020
PU
11/25SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
11/23SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

12/13/2020 | 01:47am EST
Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) announces that it has received on December 10, 2020 from the company's zakat consultant indicating that it has received letters from the General Authority for Zakat and Income amending the zakat declarations submitted for the period from 2014 to 2018 and demanding the payment of zakat differences for the years referred to, with a total amount 12.33 million SAR, noting that the company submitted zakat declarations and paid zakat for those years based on the mechanism for calculating external consultants and auditors for zakat accounts, and the company has the right to object to these amendments during the statutory period (sixty days) from the date of receiving the letters, and accordingly the company will raise the list of objections to those amendments are made during the statutory period, and the financial impact will be determined later, and the company will announce any update in this regard.

Financials
Sales 2020 2 110 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2020 82,0 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 1 890 M 504 M 504 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,60 SAR
Last Close Price 31,50 SAR
Spread / Highest target 6,67%
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
Managers
NameTitle
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Aawfi Non-Executive Director
Sultan Mohammed Al-Hidaithy Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY6.96%504
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-9.93%4 950
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-28.73%4 948
PARKLAND CORPORATION-12.37%4 904
MURPHY USA INC.7.11%3 580
VIVO ENERGY PLC-32.85%1 390
