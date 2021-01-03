Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

The candidate must fulfill the conditions for candidacy for membership of the Board of Directors stipulated in the relevant laws and regulations accordance with the following:

1- Meet the conditions of the Policies, Standards and Procedures for Membership (attached).

2- The nominated member should not hold membership of more than five listed joint stock companies simultaneously.

3- Submit a signed letter addressed to the Remuneration and Nominations Committee stating the desire to run during the announcement period specified above, provided that the letter is accompanied by a CV, qualifications and experiences in the company's field of activity. (attached).

4- Submit Form (1). (attached)

5- Submit a signed copy of Form No. (3) issued by the Capital Market Authority for candidacy for membership of the Board of Directors. (attached)

The form can also be obtained through the authority's website www.cma.org.sa .

6- Submit a statement of the number and date of memberships in the boards of directors of joint stock companies, and the committees that took over or are still members on it.

7- Submit a statement of the companies or establishments that he participates in managing or owning and engaging in similar businesses.

8- Attach a clear and valid copy of the national identity card, family record and passport (for non-Saudis) or the commercial register for companies and establishments, in addition to the candidate's contact numbers, including phone, mobile, fax, and e-mail, and attach a personal photo of the candidate.

9- All documents and certificates supporting what is mentioned in the candidacy application are in Arabic, and certified by the official authorities, and the candidate must submit a certified Arabic translation of any documents written in a foreign language.

10- If the candidate has previously held the membership of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO), he must attach a statement from the company's management about the last session in which he took up the membership of the board, including the number of board meetings that took place during each year of the session, and the number of meetings attended along with percentage of attendance to the total meetings. Addition to permanent committees in which the member participated, the number of meetings held by each of those committees during each year of the session, the number of meetings he attended along with percentage of attendance to the total meetings.

11- The relevant laws and regulations, including the policies, standards and procedures for membership in the company's board of directors and the regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority, must be reviewed and made sure that they are met, and the candidate shall bear the responsibility for that.

The Remuneration and Nominations Committee will study the candidates' applications received by it, based on what was stipulated in Paragraph (2) of Article 65 of the Corporate Governance Regulations, which stated that one of the competencies and responsibilities of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee is to recommend to the Board of Directors to nominate its members and re-nominate them in accordance with the approved policies and standards. Note that no person has been nominated before being convicted of a breach of trust, noting that voting in the General Assembly will be limited to those who nominated themselves accordance with the terms and criteria for nomination.