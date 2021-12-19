Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Automotive Services Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

12/19/2021 | 07:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SASCO refers to its announcement at Tadawul website on October 31, 2021, regarding the latest updates regarding study of sell and leaseback some of its owned sites, According to SASCO and Falcom did not agree on the final version of the contracts and did not reach a satisfactory solution for both parties, On December 19, 2021, SASCO's Board of Directors decided not to complete the deal with FALCOM and to continue attracting offers from other parties.

SASCO confirms that it seeks to continuously maximize the interests of its shareholders.

Disclaimer

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 12:48:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
07:50aSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
10/31Saudi Automotive Services Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended ..
CI
10/31تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/31Retailing and Operation Division
PU
10/31Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) announces the latest updates of the studied optio..
PU
10/27تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/27تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/27تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/27تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/27تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 866 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net income 2021 49,0 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 1 836 M 489 M 489 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,60 SAR
Average target price 38,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Managers and Directors
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Ali bin Mohamed bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Independent Director
Fawaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY-0.65%489
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.00%39 657
MURPHY USA INC.46.52%4 915
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-0.14%4 430
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-36.02%2 919
VIVO ENERGY PLC56.47%2 228