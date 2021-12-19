Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

SASCO refers to its announcement at Tadawul website on October 31, 2021, regarding the latest updates regarding study of sell and leaseback some of its owned sites, According to SASCO and Falcom did not agree on the final version of the contracts and did not reach a satisfactory solution for both parties, On December 19, 2021, SASCO's Board of Directors decided not to complete the deal with FALCOM and to continue attracting offers from other parties.

SASCO confirms that it seeks to continuously maximize the interests of its shareholders.