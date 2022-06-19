Log in
    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
33.45 SAR   -4.15%
06/15SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
06/06Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Transfer of Headquarter to New Location
CI
05/08Saudi Automotive Services Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

06/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
With reference to what was approved by 39th Ordinary General Assembly which was held on Tuesday June 14, 2022 and its approval of Board's recommendation to distribute additional cash dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year ended on 31 Dec. 2021 at SR 0.25 per each share equivalent to 2.5% of SASCO capital in a total amount of SR 15 million. The entitlement would be for shareholders registered with the Securities Depository Centre Company (Idaa) by the end of the second trading day following the date on which the ordinary general assembly convened.

Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) is pleased to announce to the shareholders of the company the commencement of the disbursement of cash dividends starting on Wednesday June 29, 2022 by Saudi British Bank, as follows:

1. Dividends deposited directly into the accounts of the shareholders with investment portfolios linked to a bank account with a local bank.

2. Pay the dividends directly by checking one of the Saudi British Bank branches for each of:

  • Shareholders with investment portfolios not linked to bank accounts.
  • Shareholders holding certificates (who do not have investment portfolios) according to the share certificate.

The company calls upon its shareholders to update their data and ensure that bank account numbers linked to investment portfolios to ensure that their dividends achieved immediately.

We also draw the attention of non-resident foreign investors to the cash dividends that transferred through the financial intermediary, the values that take place upon transfer or when they credited to his account for withholding tax at a rate of 5% according to Article (68) of the tax system and Article (63) of its executive regulations.

For any enquire, please contact the Investor Relations Department on phone number 0112068855 ext. 1114, 1155 email: IR@sasco.com.sa.

Disclaimer

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 13:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
