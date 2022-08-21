Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Automotive Services Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
37.40 SAR   +1.08%
03:06aSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
07/19SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
06/20Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Start Operation of Fuel Station Located at Buraydah City
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

08/21/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year is an increase in revenues by 116% because of the acquisition of 80% of the capital of Naft Company, which led to an increase in the total profit also an increase in other revenues resulting from selling and leaseback (9) sites owned by SASCO, although an increase in G&A expenses, financing costs ,and Including the period of expenses related to the acquisition Which led to a decrease in income from the main operations, a provision for expected credit losses, and the increase in Zakat expenses.

Disclaimer

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 07:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
03:06aSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
07/19SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
06/20Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Start Operation of Fuel Station Located at ..
CI
06/19SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
06/19Saudi Automotive Services Company Approves Additional Cash Dividend to the Shareholders..
CI
06/15SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
06/06Saudi Automotive Services Company Announces Transfer of Headquarter to New Location
CI
05/08Saudi Automotive Services Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/14SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
04/14Saudi Automotive Services Company Signs Bank Facility Agreement (Shariah-Complaint) wit..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 560 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2022 86,0 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 244 M 598 M 598 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,40 SAR
Average target price 38,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Managers and Directors
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Ali bin Mohamed bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Independent Director
Fawaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY21.82%598
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.43%46 432
MURPHY USA INC.50.31%6 993
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-12.71%4 040
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-6.67%2 844
ARKO CORP.15.28%1 214