Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

The reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year is an increase in revenues by 116% because of the acquisition of 80% of the capital of Naft Company, which led to an increase in the total profit also an increase in other revenues resulting from selling and leaseback (9) sites owned by SASCO, although an increase in G&A expenses, financing costs ,and Including the period of expenses related to the acquisition Which led to a decrease in income from the main operations, a provision for expected credit losses, and the increase in Zakat expenses.