MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Automotive Services Company    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 03/25
35 SAR   -1.13%
Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

03/28/2021 | 01:50am EDT
The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current Year compared to the previous year is due to decrease in sales for all sectors of the company as a result of the precautionary measures taken including curfew measures and time imposed in some cities and regions of the Kingdom, to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, which negatively affected the total profit, despite decrease in selling and marketing expenses and general expenses, which led to an increase in net profit from the main operations, except that the increase in financing costs and a provision for expected credit losses by 21 million SR and decrease in investment income for the year 2019 in addition to the inclusion of 2019 on other revenues for the year 2018 (the difference in the fuel margin) and increase in the Zakat expense, which led to a decrease in net profit .

Disclaimer

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 05:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 110 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2020 82,0 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 2 100 M 560 M 560 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,60 SAR
Last Close Price 35,00 SAR
Spread / Highest target -4,00%
Spread / Average Target -4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Ali bin Mohamed bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Independent Director
Fawaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY13.64%570
PARKLAND CORPORATION-6.07%4 801
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-0.23%4 551
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-11.88%3 741
MURPHY USA INC.16.54%3 561
VIVO ENERGY PLC12.94%1 618
