Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current Year compared to the previous year is due to decrease in sales for all sectors of the company as a result of the precautionary measures taken including curfew measures and time imposed in some cities and regions of the Kingdom, to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, which negatively affected the total profit, despite decrease in selling and marketing expenses and general expenses, which led to an increase in net profit from the main operations, except that the increase in financing costs and a provision for expected credit losses by 21 million SR and decrease in investment income for the year 2019 in addition to the inclusion of 2019 on other revenues for the year 2018 (the difference in the fuel margin) and increase in the Zakat expense, which led to a decrease in net profit .