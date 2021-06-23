Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Automotive Services Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4050   SA0007870070

SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY

(4050)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 06/22
36.3 SAR   +0.28%
09:17aSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
06/17SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
05/10SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Automotive Services : Retailing and Operation Division

06/23/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With reference to what was approved by 38th Ordinary General Assembly which was held on Wednesday June 16, 2021 and its approval of Board's recommendation to distribute additional cash dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year ending on 31 Dec. 2020 at SR 0.20 per each share equivalent to 2% of SASCO capital in a total amount of SR 12 million. The entitlement would be for shareholders registered with the Securities Depository Center Company (Idaa) by the end of the second trading day following the date on which the ordinary general assembly convened.

Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) is pleased to announce to the shareholders of the company the commencement of the disbursement of cash dividends starting on Monday July 05, 2021, by Arab National Bank, as follows:

1. Profits are deposited directly into the accounts of the shareholders with investment portfolios linked to a bank account with a local bank.

2. Pay the profits directly by checking one of the ANB branches for each of:

- Shareholders with investment portfolios not linked to bank accounts.

- Shareholders holding certificates (who do not have investment portfolios) according to the share certificate.

The company calls upon its shareholders to update their data and ensure that bank account numbers are linked to investment portfolios to ensure that their profits are achieved without delay.

We also draw the attention of non-resident foreign investors to the cash dividends that are transferred through the financial intermediary, the values that take place upon transfer or when they are credited to his account for withholding tax at a rate of 5% according to Article (68) of the tax system and Article (63) of its executive regulations. .

For any enquire, please contact the Investor Relations Department at 011-2068855 ext. 1113 or 1114 email: IR@sasco.com.sa .

Disclaimer

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 13:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
09:17aSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
06/17SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
05/10SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
05/06SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
05/02SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
03/28SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
01/03SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
2020SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
2020SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
2020SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 823 M 753 M 753 M
Net income 2021 113 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 2 178 M 581 M 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Automotive Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,30 SAR
Average target price 33,60 SAR
Spread / Average Target -7,44%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Riyadh bin Saleh Al-Malik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Islam Mohammed Khairi Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim bin Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hidaithy Chairman
Ali bin Mohamed bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Independent Director
Fawaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY17.86%581
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.25.40%6 453
PARKLAND CORPORATION-1.81%4 828
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-17.73%4 251
MURPHY USA INC.-1.29%3 478
VIVO ENERGY PLC16.12%1 734