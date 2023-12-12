December 2023

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 12 December 2023: Saudi Awwal Bank announced a new partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) in a significant step to drive cultural and economic development. In line with its enduring commitment to support the Kingdom's ambitions while honoring local culture and heritage, the collaboration sees Saudi Awwal Bank become a Presenting Partner of 'Winter at Tantora', the region's longest-running culture, art, and music festival.

Presented by RCU and held under the banner of AlUla Moments, Winter at Tantora returns with its fifth edition from December 21 until January 27, 2024. Featuring a diverse program of activities and experiences with culture at its core, the festival showcases the very best of AlUla, transforming the ancient oasis into a vibrant winter destination encompassing musical concerts, wellness, nature, fashion, dining, poetry, and more.

The agreement was signed by Bandar Al-Gheshayan, Chief Wealth & Personal Banking Officer at SAB, and Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management & Marketing at RCU.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Gheshayan said:" This partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla represents the latest stride toward enhancing culture and arts in the Kingdom, while it also expresses "SAB's" interest in supporting tourism growth as one of the key pillars of the Kingdom's vision 2030, we also see an opportunity to enrich community and visitor experiences through Winter at Tantora, which serves as a platform for expressing cultural and artistic diversity."

He added: "We look forward to a prosperous future through our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla as we work together to highlight the beauty and heritage of AlUla and inspire youth to actively participate in building a sustainable future for the Kingdom."

AlMoallim added: "We're delighted to welcome Saudi Awwal Bank aboard our partnership ecosystem. From our side, we always find collaborating with distinguished partners, both local and international, to be mutually rewarding as we meet our community development aspirations together, and open the destination to more audience from around the world. Winter at Tantora has a proud history of being united with some of the most iconic entities and we're sure this upcoming edition will leave behind a lasting legacy with support from Saudi Awwal Bank."

A proud national institution, SAB is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and widespread efforts to achieve social, cultural, and economic transformation through growth and development opportunities. The partnership with RCU will further strengthen this commitment and make meaningful sustainable development contributions.