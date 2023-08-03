KPMG Professional Services

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To: The shareholders of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") as at 30 June 2023, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and other explanatory notes (collectively referred to as "the interim condensed consolidated financial statements"). The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410: Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other regulatory matters

As required by the Saudi Central Bank ("SAMA"), certain capital adequacy information has been disclosed in note 21 to the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements. As part of our review, we compared the information in note 21 to the relevant analysis prepared by the Bank for its submission to SAMA and found no material inconsistencies.

PricewaterhouseCoopers KPMG Professional Services