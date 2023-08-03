Saudi Awwal Bank

(formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six month period ended

30 June 2023

(Unaudited)

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To: The shareholders of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") as at 30 June 2023, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and other explanatory notes (collectively referred to as "the interim condensed consolidated financial statements"). The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410: Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other regulatory matters

As required by the Saudi Central Bank ("SAMA"), certain capital adequacy information has been disclosed in note 21 to the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements. As part of our review, we compared the information in note 21 to the relevant analysis prepared by the Bank for its submission to SAMA and found no material inconsistencies.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30

As at 31

As at 30

June 2023

December 2022

June 2022

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Notes

SAR' 000

SAR' 000

SAR' 000

ASSETS

Cash and balances with Saudi Central Bank ("SAMA")

5

15,937,530

19,258,717

24,716,348

Due from banks and other financial institutions, net

6

6,018,502

5,871,533

9,140,612

Assets classified as held for sale

-

-

1,305,454

Positive fair value derivatives, net

11

2,490,654

2,538,074

1,554,439

Investments, net

7

93,529,882

86,363,159

73,063,646

Loans and advances, net

8

198,671,023

183,132,249

176,214,326

Investment in an associate

9

423,793

599,289

548,030

Other assets

3,451,384

2,228,977

1,896,306

Property, equipment and right of use assets, net

3,687,844

3,621,644

3,419,524

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

10

10,702,327

10,837,035

10,680,387

Total assets

334,912,939

314,450,677

302,539,072

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Due to banks and other financial institutions

32,957,105

25,517,303

22,627,082

Customers' deposits

12

222,733,814

214,278,851

207,451,005

Negative fair value derivatives, net

11

2,137,416

1,907,436

1,165,074

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified

as held for sale

-

-

805,178

Debt securities in issue

13

5,167,354

5,114,836

5,065,915

Other liabilities

15,224,639

12,949,047

11,518,101

Total liabilities

278,220,328

259,767,473

248,632,355

Equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

Share capital

20,547,945

20,547,945

20,547,945

Share premium

8,524,882

8,524,882

8,524,882

Statutory reserve

20,547,945

20,547,945

20,547,945

Other reserves

(1,004,538)

(1,182,348)

(535,287)

Retained earnings

8,076,377

6,244,780

4,722,016

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

56,692,611

54,683,204

53,807,501

Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

99,216

Total equity

56,692,611

54,683,204

53,906,717

Total liabilities and equity

334,912,939

314,450,677

302,539,072

The accompanying notes 1 to 28 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Lama Ghazzaoui

Tony Cripps

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director & Authorized Member

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of income - Unaudited

For three month ended

For six month ended

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

Notes

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

Continuing operations

Special commission income

4,088,927

2,012,867

7,890,041

3,602,443

Special commission expense

(1,561,588)

(294,607)

(2,828,666)

(470,530)

Net special commission income

2,527,339

1,718,260

5,061,375

3,131,913

Fee and commission income

781,695

705,553

1,558,600

1,378,778

Fee and commission expense

26

(512,434)

(463,037)

(1,005,637)

(875,406)

Net fee and commission income

269,261

242,516

552,963

503,372

Exchange income, net

208,407

180,765

413,974

359,371

Income from FVSI financial instruments

54,384

92,142

275,135

196,288

Dividend income

705

-

705

-

Losses on FVOCI debt instruments, net

-

-

(4,892)

-

(Losses) / gains on amortised cost investments, net

-

-

(15,043)

30,505

Other operating income, net

6,645

8,254

98

33,013

Total operating income

3,066,741

2,241,937

6,284,315

4,254,462

Provision for expected credit losses, net

19 (a)

(138,524)

(135,896)

(367,488)

(195,678)

Operating expenses

Salaries and employee related expenses

(528,754)

(434,847)

(1,038,314)

(846,246)

Rent and premises related expenses

(13,664)

(9,922)

(31,478)

(22,224)

Depreciation and amortization

(110,291)

(115,760)

(227,173)

(231,557)

General and administrative expenses

26

(343,278)

(302,292)

(705,130)

(603,876)

Total operating expenses

(995,987)

(862,821)

(2,002,095)

(1,703,903)

Income from operating activities

1,932,230

1,243,220

3,914,732

2,354,881

Share in earnings of an associate

9

46,747

53,342

76,462

120,885

Net income for the period before Zakat and income tax

1,978,977

1,296,562

3,991,194

2,475,766

Provision for Zakat and income tax

16

(429,129)

(202,923)

(676,776)

(366,190)

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

from continuing operations

1,549,848

1,093,639

3,314,418

2,109,576

Net loss from discontinued operations

24

-

(11,914)

-

(23,653)

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

1,549,848

1,081,725

3,314,418

2,085,923

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

1,549,848

1,082,670

3,314,418

2,088,893

Non-controlling interest

-

(945)

-

(2,970)

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

1,549,848

1,081,725

3,314,418

2,085,923

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in SAR) from

continuing operations attributable to equity holders of

the Bank

15

0.75

0.53

1.61

1.03

Basic and diluted losses per share (in SAR) from

discontinued operations attributable to equity holders

of the Bank

15

-

-

-

(0.01)

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in SAR)

15

0.75

0.53

1.61

1.02

The accompanying notes 1 to 28 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Lama Ghazzaoui

Tony Cripps

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director & Authorized Member

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

