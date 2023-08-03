Saudi Awwal Bank
(formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the six month period ended
30 June 2023
(Unaudited)
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To: The shareholders of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") as at 30 June 2023, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and other explanatory notes (collectively referred to as "the interim condensed consolidated financial statements"). The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410: Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Other regulatory matters
As required by the Saudi Central Bank ("SAMA"), certain capital adequacy information has been disclosed in note 21 to the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements. As part of our review, we compared the information in note 21 to the relevant analysis prepared by the Bank for its submission to SAMA and found no material inconsistencies.
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
As at 30
As at 31
As at 30
June 2023
December 2022
June 2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Notes
SAR' 000
SAR' 000
SAR' 000
ASSETS
Cash and balances with Saudi Central Bank ("SAMA")
5
15,937,530
19,258,717
24,716,348
Due from banks and other financial institutions, net
6
6,018,502
5,871,533
9,140,612
Assets classified as held for sale
-
-
1,305,454
Positive fair value derivatives, net
11
2,490,654
2,538,074
1,554,439
Investments, net
7
93,529,882
86,363,159
73,063,646
Loans and advances, net
8
198,671,023
183,132,249
176,214,326
Investment in an associate
9
423,793
599,289
548,030
Other assets
3,451,384
2,228,977
1,896,306
Property, equipment and right of use assets, net
3,687,844
3,621,644
3,419,524
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
10
10,702,327
10,837,035
10,680,387
Total assets
334,912,939
314,450,677
302,539,072
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Due to banks and other financial institutions
32,957,105
25,517,303
22,627,082
Customers' deposits
12
222,733,814
214,278,851
207,451,005
Negative fair value derivatives, net
11
2,137,416
1,907,436
1,165,074
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified
as held for sale
-
-
805,178
Debt securities in issue
13
5,167,354
5,114,836
5,065,915
Other liabilities
15,224,639
12,949,047
11,518,101
Total liabilities
278,220,328
259,767,473
248,632,355
Equity
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
Share capital
20,547,945
20,547,945
20,547,945
Share premium
8,524,882
8,524,882
8,524,882
Statutory reserve
20,547,945
20,547,945
20,547,945
Other reserves
(1,004,538)
(1,182,348)
(535,287)
Retained earnings
8,076,377
6,244,780
4,722,016
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
56,692,611
54,683,204
53,807,501
Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
99,216
Total equity
56,692,611
54,683,204
53,906,717
Total liabilities and equity
334,912,939
314,450,677
302,539,072
The accompanying notes 1 to 28 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of income - Unaudited
For three month ended
For six month ended
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
Notes
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
Continuing operations
Special commission income
4,088,927
2,012,867
7,890,041
3,602,443
Special commission expense
(1,561,588)
(294,607)
(2,828,666)
(470,530)
Net special commission income
2,527,339
1,718,260
5,061,375
3,131,913
Fee and commission income
781,695
705,553
1,558,600
1,378,778
Fee and commission expense
26
(512,434)
(463,037)
(1,005,637)
(875,406)
Net fee and commission income
269,261
242,516
552,963
503,372
Exchange income, net
208,407
180,765
413,974
359,371
Income from FVSI financial instruments
54,384
92,142
275,135
196,288
Dividend income
705
-
705
-
Losses on FVOCI debt instruments, net
-
-
(4,892)
-
(Losses) / gains on amortised cost investments, net
-
-
(15,043)
30,505
Other operating income, net
6,645
8,254
98
33,013
Total operating income
3,066,741
2,241,937
6,284,315
4,254,462
Provision for expected credit losses, net
19 (a)
(138,524)
(135,896)
(367,488)
(195,678)
Operating expenses
Salaries and employee related expenses
(528,754)
(434,847)
(1,038,314)
(846,246)
Rent and premises related expenses
(13,664)
(9,922)
(31,478)
(22,224)
Depreciation and amortization
(110,291)
(115,760)
(227,173)
(231,557)
General and administrative expenses
26
(343,278)
(302,292)
(705,130)
(603,876)
Total operating expenses
(995,987)
(862,821)
(2,002,095)
(1,703,903)
Income from operating activities
1,932,230
1,243,220
3,914,732
2,354,881
Share in earnings of an associate
9
46,747
53,342
76,462
120,885
Net income for the period before Zakat and income tax
1,978,977
1,296,562
3,991,194
2,475,766
Provision for Zakat and income tax
16
(429,129)
(202,923)
(676,776)
(366,190)
Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax
from continuing operations
1,549,848
1,093,639
3,314,418
2,109,576
Net loss from discontinued operations
24
-
(11,914)
-
(23,653)
Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax
1,549,848
1,081,725
3,314,418
2,085,923
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
1,549,848
1,082,670
3,314,418
2,088,893
Non-controlling interest
-
(945)
-
(2,970)
Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax
1,549,848
1,081,725
3,314,418
2,085,923
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in SAR) from
continuing operations attributable to equity holders of
the Bank
15
0.75
0.53
1.61
1.03
Basic and diluted losses per share (in SAR) from
discontinued operations attributable to equity holders
of the Bank
15
-
-
-
(0.01)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in SAR)
15
0.75
0.53
1.61
1.02
The accompanying notes 1 to 28 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
