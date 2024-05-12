Saudi Awwal Bank
(formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
For the three month period ended
31 March 2024
(Unaudited)
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
CONTENTS OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page No.
Independent auditors' review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information
1
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position - Unaudited
Interim condensed consolidated statement of income - Unaudited
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income - Unaudited
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - Unaudited
5
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows - Unaudited
6
4.
Material accounting policies and impact of changes due to adoption of new standards
9
5.
Cash and balances with SAMA
10
6.
Due from banks and other financial institutions, net
10
7.
Investments, net
12
8.
Loans and advances, net
13
9.
Investment in an associate
15
10.
Goodwill and other intangibles
15
11.
Derivatives
16
12.
Customers' deposits
16
13.
Debt securities in issue
16
14.
Commitments and contingencies
17
15.
Additional Tier 1 Sukuk
18
16.
Zakat and income tax
18
17.
Basic and diluted earnings per share
18
18.
Cash and cash equivalents
19
19.
Operating segments
19
20.
Financial risk management
21
21.
Fair values of financial instruments
22
22.
Capital adequacy
24
23.
Proposed Dividends
25
24.
Government grant
25
25.
Board of Directors' approval
25
KPMG Professional Services
Roshn Front, Airport Road
P.O. Box 92876
Riyadh 11663
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Commercial Registration No 1010425494
Headquarters in Riyadh
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To: The shareholders of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Saudi Awwal
ensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three month period then ended, and other explanatory notes Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410: Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Other regulatory matters
22 to the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information. As part of our review, we compared the information in note 22 to the relevant analysis prepared by the Bank for its submission to SAMA and found no material inconsistencies.
PricewaterhouseCoopers
KPMG Professional Services
Mufaddal A. Ali
Certified Public Accountant License number: 447
1 Dhul Qadah 1445H
(9 May 2024)
Fahad Mubark Aldossari Certified Public Accountant License number:
PricewaterhouseCoopers, License No. 25
Kingdom Tower, P.O. Box 8282, Riyadh 11482
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- +966 (11) 211-0400 F: +966 (11) 211-0401www.pwc.com/middle-east
KPMG Professional (Professional Closed Paid-up capital SR C.R. No. 1010425494 kpmg.com/sa
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position - Unaudited
As at
As at
As at
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
31 March 2023
Notes
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
SAR' 000
SAR' 000
SAR' 000
ASSETS
Cash and balances with Saudi Central Bank ("SAMA")
5
18,339,418
16,741,235
21,908,075
Due from banks and other financial institutions, net
6
9,205,509
7,407,481
6,040,552
Investments, net
7
91,956,640
96,566,836
90,978,616
Positive fair value derivatives, net
11
2,648,785
2,368,382
2,116,844
Loans and advances, net
8
228,539,158
215,935,845
191,001,016
Investment in an associate
9
497,448
462,046
629,004
Other assets
3,776,760
2,758,518
1,832,217
Property, equipment and right of use assets, net
4,099,020
3,844,926
3,606,790
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
10
10,549,088
10,556,367
10,771,480
Total assets
369,611,826
356,641,636
328,884,594
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Due to banks and other financial institutions
31,169,731
32,196,102
26,353,867
Customers' deposits
12
251,760,141
240,940,306
225,983,336
Negative fair value derivatives, net
11
2,477,642
2,231,470
1,686,387
Debt securities in issue
13
5,076,207
5,177,862
5,070,852
Other liabilities
16,108,399
14,196,333
12,756,246
Total liabilities
306,592,120
294,742,073
271,850,688
Equity
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
Share capital
20,547,945
20,547,945
20,547,945
Share premium
8,524,882
8,524,882
8,524,882
Statutory reserve
20,547,945
20,547,945
20,547,945
Other reserves
(2,260,085)
(1,414,343)
(596,216)
Retained earnings
9,660,320
9,708,134
6,488,802
Proposed dividend
23
2,013,699
-
1,520,548
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
59,034,706
57,914,563
57,033,906
Additional Tier 1 Sukuk
15
3,985,000
3,985,000
-
Total equity
63,019,706
61,899,563
57,033,906
Total liabilities and equity
369,611,826
356,641,636
328,884,594
The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Lama Ghazzaoui
Tony Cripps
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director & Authorized Member
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
2
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of income - Unaudited
For the three month period ended
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Notes
SAR'000
SAR'000
Special commission income
4,866,703
3,801,114
Special commission expense
(2,157,951)
(1,267,078)
Net special commission income
2,708,752
2,534,036
Fee and commission income
995,042
776,905
Fee and commission expense
(637,666)
(493,203)
Net fee and commission income
357,376
283,702
Exchange income, net
250,604
205,567
Gain from FVSI financial instruments, net
195,838
220,751
Dividend income
897
-
Losses on FVOCI debt instruments, net
(7,934)
(4,892)
Losses on amortised cost investments, net
(40,117)
(15,043)
Other operating expenses, net
(17,994)
(6,547)
Total operating income
3,447,422
3,217,574
Provision for expected credit losses, net
19 (a)
(80,656)
(228,964)
Operating expenses
Salaries and employee related expenses
(550,813)
(509,560)
Rent and premises related expenses
(18,178)
(17,814)
Depreciation and amortization
(133,436)
(116,882)
General and administrative expenses
(348,815)
(361,852)
Total operating expenses
(1,051,242)
(1,006,108)
Income from operating activities
2,315,524
1,982,502
Share in earnings of an associate
9
35,402
29,715
Net income for the period before Zakat and income tax
2,350,926
2,012,217
Provision for Zakat and income tax
16
(307,907)
(247,647)
Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax
2,043,019
1,764,570
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in SAR)
17
0.96
0.86
The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Lama Ghazzaoui
Tony Cripps
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director & Authorized Member
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
3
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income - Unaudited For the three month period ended
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
SAR'000
SAR'000
Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax
2,043,019
1,764,570
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Items that will not be reclassified to interim condensed consolidated
statement of income in subsequent periods
Net changes in fair value of FVOCI equity instruments
138,826
(18,259)
Items that will be reclassified to interim condensed consolidated statement
of income in subsequent periods
Debt instrument at FVOCI:
Net changes in fair value
(937,042)
539,246
Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income, net
7,934
4,892
Cash flow hedges:
Net changes in fair value
58,889
141,640
Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income, net
(123,627)
(90,664)
Total other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(855,020)
576,855
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,187,999
2,341,425
The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Lama Ghazzaoui
Tony Cripps
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director & Authorized Member
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
4
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - Unaudited
For the three month period
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
Additional
Share
Share
Statutory
Other
Retained
Proposed
Tier 1
Total equity
Note
capital
premium
reserve
reserves
earnings
dividends
Total
Sukuk
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
31 March 2024
Balance at the beginning of the period
20,547,945
8,524,882
20,547,945
(1,414,343)
9,708,134
-
57,914,563
3,985,000
61,899,563
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax
-
-
-
-
2,043,019
-
2,043,019
-
2,043,019
Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
-
-
-
58,889
-
-
58,889
-
58,889
Net changes in fair value of FVOCI equity instruments
-
-
-
138,826
-
-
138,826
-
138,826
Net changes in fair value of FVOCI debt instruments
-
-
-
(937,042)
-
-
(937,042)
-
(937,042)
Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income
-
-
-
(115,693)
-
-
(115,693)
-
(115,693)
-
-
-
(855,020)
2,043,019
-
1,187,999
-
1,187,999
Employee share plan reserve net charge and shares vested
-
-
-
9,278
-
-
9,278
-
9,278
Profit paid on additional Tier 1 Sukuk
-
-
-
-
(77,134)
-
(77,134)
-
(77,134)
2023 proposed dividend, net of Zakat and income tax
23
-
-
-
-
(2,013,699)
2,013,699
-
-
-
Balance at the end of the period
20,547,945
8,524,882
20,547,945
(2,260,085)
9,660,320
2,013,699
59,034,706
3,985,000
63,019,706
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
Additional
Share
Share
Statutory
Other
Retained
Proposed
Tier 1
Total equity
Note
capital
premium
reserve
reserves
earnings
dividends
Total
Sukuk
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
SAR'000
31 March 2023
Balance at the beginning of the period
20,547,945
8,524,882
20,547,945 (1,182,348)
6,244,780
-
54,683,204
-
54,683,204
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax
-
-
-
-
1,764,570
-
1,764,570
-
1,764,570
Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
-
-
-
141,640
-
-
141,640
-
141,640
Net changes in fair value of FVOCI equity instruments
-
-
-
(18,259)
-
-
(18,259)
-
(18,259)
Net changes in fair value of FVOCI debt instruments
-
-
-
539,246
-
-
539,246
-
539,246
Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income
-
-
-
(85,772)
-
-
(85,772)
-
(85,772)
-
-
-
576,855
1,764,570
-
2,341,425
-
2,341,425
Employee share plan reserve net charge and shares vested
-
-
-
9,277
-
-
9,277
-
9,277
2022 final dividend, net of Zakat and income tax
23
-
-
-
-
(1,520,548)
1,520,548
-
-
-
Balance at the end of the period
20,547,945
8,524,882
20,547,945
(596,216)
6,488,802
1,520,548
57,033,906
-
57,033,906
The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Lama Ghazzaoui
Tony Cripps
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director & Authorized Member
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
5
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows - Unaudited
For the three month period
Notes
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
SAR'000
SAR'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period before Zakat and income tax
2,350,926
2,012,217
Adjustments to reconcile net income before Zakat and income
tax to net cash from operating activities:
Amortisation of premium on investments not held as FVSI investments, net
(81,943)
(67,129)
Depreciation and amortization
133,436
116,882
Special commission expense on debt securities in issue
99,841
88,673
Special commission expense on lease liabilities
3,518
4,175
Losses on amortised cost financial instruments
40,117
15,043
Income transferred to interim condensed consolidated statement of income
(115,693)
(85,772)
Share in earnings of an associate
9
(35,402)
(29,715)
Provision for expected credit losses, net
19 (a)
80,656
228,964
Employee share plan reserve
9,278
9,277
2,484,734
2,292,615
Change in operating assets:
Statutory deposit with SAMA
(521,852)
18,168
Due from banks and other financial institutions
42,501
(42,218)
Investments held as FVSI
94,197
292,649
Loans and advances
(12,729,373)
(8,058,517)
Positive fair value derivatives
(221,514)
562,870
Other assets
(1,018,242)
396,760
Change in operating liabilities:
Due to banks and other financial institutions
(1,026,371)
836,564
Customers' deposits
10,819,835
11,704,485
Negative fair value derivatives
246,172
(221,049)
Other liabilities
1,689,913
(414,783)
(140,000)
7,367,544
Zakat and income tax paid
-
(39,623)
Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities
(140,000)
7,327,921
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments not held as FVSI
7,268,944
3,184,825
Purchase of investments not held as FVSI
(3,511,360)
(7,521,092)
Purchase of property, equipment and intangibles, net
(380,251)
(36,473)
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
3,377,333
(4,372,740)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Special commission paid on debt securities in issue
(201,496)
(132,657)
Payment of lease liabilities
(31,416)
(27,524)
Profit paid on additional Tier 1 Sukuk
(77,134)
-
Dividends paid
(9,759)
(180)
Net cash used in financing activities
(319,805)
(160,361)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
2,917,528
2,794,820
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
18
10,198,684
11,808,078
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
18
13,116,212
14,602,898
Special commission income received
4,961,626
3,740,012
Special commission income paid
2,159,730
1,091,735
Supplemental non cash information
Net changes in fair value and transfers to interim condensed consolidated statement of income
(855,020)
576,855
The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Lama Ghazzaoui
Tony Cripps
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director & Authorized Member
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
6
Notesto the interim condensed consolidated financial information
For the three month period ended 31 March 2024
All amounts in thousands of Saudi Riyals unless otherwise stated
1. General
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) ('SAB') is a Saudi joint stock company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was established by a Royal Decree No. M/4 dated 12 Safar 1398H (21 January 1978). SAB formally commenced business on 26 Rajab 1398H (1 July 1978) by taking over of the operations of The British Bank of the Middle East in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. SAB operates under Commercial Registration No. 1010025779 dated 22 Dhul Qadah 1399H (13 October 1979) as a commercial bank through a network of 103 branches (31 December 2023: 104 branches) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The address of SAB's head office is as follows:
Saudi Awwal Bank
7287 King Fahad Branch Rd
2383 Al Yasmeen Dist.
13325 Riyadh
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The shareholders of the Saudi British Bank and Alawwal Bank ("AAB") approved the merger of the two banks at
Extraordinary General Meetings held on 15 May 2019 pursuant to Articles 191-193 of the Companies Law issued under Royal Decree No. M3 dated 28/1/1437H (corresponding to 10/11/2015G) (the "Companies Law"), and Article 49 (a) (1) of the Merger and Acquisitions Regulations issued by the Capital Markets Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the
"CMA").
Subsequent to the above merger, the Group has changed its commercial name from "The Saudi British Bank" to "Saudi Awwal Bank" effective from 11 June 2023.
The objectives of SAB are to provide a range of banking services. SAB also provides Shariah-compliant products, which are approved and supervised by an independent Shariah Committee established by SAB.
The details of the Group's subsidiaries and associate are as follows:
Name of subsidiaries /
Ownership %
Description
associate
2024
2023
Arabian Real Estate
A limited liability company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under
Company Limited
100%
100%
commercial registration No. 1010188350 dated 12 Jumada I 1424H (12 July
("ARECO")
2003). ARECO is engaged in the real estate activities.
SAB Markets Limited
A limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands under
(formerly known as
100%
100%
commercial registration No 323083 dated 21 Shaban 1438H (17 May 2017).
SABB Markets Limited)
SAB Markets is engaged in derivatives trading and repo activities.
("SAB Markets")
A closed joint stock company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
under commercial registration No.1010242378 dated 30 Thul-Hijjah 1428H
Alawwal Invest
(9 January 2008). Alawwal Invest was formed and licensed as a capital
Company ("SAB
100%
100%
market institution in accordance with the CMA's Resolution No. 1 39 2007.
Invest")
SAB Invest's principal activity is to engage in security activities regulated by
the CMA related to dealing, managing, arranging, advising, and taking
custody of securities.
Alawwal Real Estate
A limited liability company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under
100%
100%
commercial registration No. 1010250772 dated 21 Jumada I 1429H (26 May
Company ("AREC")
2008). AREC is engaged in the real estate activities.
A closed joint stock company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
under commercial registration No. 1010221555 dated 27 Jumada II 1427H
(23 July 2006). HSBC Saudi Arabia was formed and licensed as a capital
49%
market institution in accordance with the Resolution No. 37-05008 of the
HSBC Saudi Arabia
49%
CMA dated 05 Thul-Hijjah 1426H corresponding to 05 January 2006. HSBC
Saudi Arabia's principal activity is to engage in the full range of securities activities regulated by the CMA related to dealing, managing, arranging, advising, and taking custody of securities.
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
7
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (continued)
For the three month period ended 31 March 2024
All amounts in thousands of Saudi Riyals unless otherwise stated
SAB has participated in the following two structured entities for the purpose of effecting syndicated loan transactions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These entities have no other business operations. The details of the entities are as follows:
Name of Entity
Ownership %
Description
2024
2023
Saudi Kayan Assets
The entity was incorporated for the purpose of effecting syndicated loan
50%
50%
transactions and securing collateral rights over specific assets of the borrowers of
Leasing Company
those facilities under Islamic financing structure.
Rabigh Asset Leasing
50%
50%
(the company is currently under liquidation).
Company
SAB does not consolidate these entities as it does not have the right to variable returns from its involvement with the entities or ability to affect those returns through its power over the entities. The related underlying funding to the relevant borrowers is recorded on SAB's consolidated statement of financial position.
2. Basis of preparation
This interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other standards and pronouncements issued by the Saudi Organisation for Chartered and Professional Accountants ("SOCPA"). The interim condensed consolidated statements information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023.
SAB presents its interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position in the order of liquidity.
This interim condensed consolidated financial information is expressed in Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and is rounded off to the nearest thousands, except where otherwise indicated.
3. Basis of consolidation
This interim condensed consolidated financial information comprises the financial information of SAB and its subsidiaries, as mentioned in note 1 (collectively referred to as "the Group"). The financial information of the subsidiaries is prepared for the same reporting period as that of SAB, using consistent accounting policies.
Subsidiaries are entities which are directly or indirectly controlled by SAB. SAB controls an entity ("the Investee") over which it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to SAB and cease to be consolidated from the date on which the control is transferred from SAB. Intragroup transactions and balances have been eliminated in preparing this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
The Group acts as a Fund Manager to a number of investment funds. Determining whether the Group controls such an investment fund usually focuses on the assessment of the aggregate economic interests of the Group in the Fund (comprising any carried interests and expected management fees) and the investors' rights to remove the Fund Manager. As a result, the Group has concluded that it acts as an agent for the investors in all cases, and therefore has not consolidated these funds.
Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Saudi British Bank SJSC published this content on 12 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 08:33:03 UTC.