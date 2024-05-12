Saudi Awwal Bank

(formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

For the three month period ended

31 March 2024

(Unaudited)

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

To: The shareholders of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Saudi Awwal

ensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three month period then ended, and other explanatory notes Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410: Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other regulatory matters

22 to the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information. As part of our review, we compared the information in note 22 to the relevant analysis prepared by the Bank for its submission to SAMA and found no material inconsistencies.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position - Unaudited

As at

As at

As at

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

31 March 2023

Notes

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

SAR' 000

SAR' 000

SAR' 000

ASSETS

Cash and balances with Saudi Central Bank ("SAMA")

5

18,339,418

16,741,235

21,908,075

Due from banks and other financial institutions, net

6

9,205,509

7,407,481

6,040,552

Investments, net

7

91,956,640

96,566,836

90,978,616

Positive fair value derivatives, net

11

2,648,785

2,368,382

2,116,844

Loans and advances, net

8

228,539,158

215,935,845

191,001,016

Investment in an associate

9

497,448

462,046

629,004

Other assets

3,776,760

2,758,518

1,832,217

Property, equipment and right of use assets, net

4,099,020

3,844,926

3,606,790

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

10

10,549,088

10,556,367

10,771,480

Total assets

369,611,826

356,641,636

328,884,594

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Due to banks and other financial institutions

31,169,731

32,196,102

26,353,867

Customers' deposits

12

251,760,141

240,940,306

225,983,336

Negative fair value derivatives, net

11

2,477,642

2,231,470

1,686,387

Debt securities in issue

13

5,076,207

5,177,862

5,070,852

Other liabilities

16,108,399

14,196,333

12,756,246

Total liabilities

306,592,120

294,742,073

271,850,688

Equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

Share capital

20,547,945

20,547,945

20,547,945

Share premium

8,524,882

8,524,882

8,524,882

Statutory reserve

20,547,945

20,547,945

20,547,945

Other reserves

(2,260,085)

(1,414,343)

(596,216)

Retained earnings

9,660,320

9,708,134

6,488,802

Proposed dividend

23

2,013,699

-

1,520,548

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

59,034,706

57,914,563

57,033,906

Additional Tier 1 Sukuk

15

3,985,000

3,985,000

-

Total equity

63,019,706

61,899,563

57,033,906

Total liabilities and equity

369,611,826

356,641,636

328,884,594

The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of income - Unaudited

For the three month period ended

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Notes

SAR'000

SAR'000

Special commission income

4,866,703

3,801,114

Special commission expense

(2,157,951)

(1,267,078)

Net special commission income

2,708,752

2,534,036

Fee and commission income

995,042

776,905

Fee and commission expense

(637,666)

(493,203)

Net fee and commission income

357,376

283,702

Exchange income, net

250,604

205,567

Gain from FVSI financial instruments, net

195,838

220,751

Dividend income

897

-

Losses on FVOCI debt instruments, net

(7,934)

(4,892)

Losses on amortised cost investments, net

(40,117)

(15,043)

Other operating expenses, net

(17,994)

(6,547)

Total operating income

3,447,422

3,217,574

Provision for expected credit losses, net

19 (a)

(80,656)

(228,964)

Operating expenses

Salaries and employee related expenses

(550,813)

(509,560)

Rent and premises related expenses

(18,178)

(17,814)

Depreciation and amortization

(133,436)

(116,882)

General and administrative expenses

(348,815)

(361,852)

Total operating expenses

(1,051,242)

(1,006,108)

Income from operating activities

2,315,524

1,982,502

Share in earnings of an associate

9

35,402

29,715

Net income for the period before Zakat and income tax

2,350,926

2,012,217

Provision for Zakat and income tax

16

(307,907)

(247,647)

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

2,043,019

1,764,570

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in SAR)

17

0.96

0.86

The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income - Unaudited For the three month period ended

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

SAR'000

SAR'000

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

2,043,019

1,764,570

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Items that will not be reclassified to interim condensed consolidated

statement of income in subsequent periods

Net changes in fair value of FVOCI equity instruments

138,826

(18,259)

Items that will be reclassified to interim condensed consolidated statement

of income in subsequent periods

Debt instrument at FVOCI:

Net changes in fair value

(937,042)

539,246

Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income, net

7,934

4,892

Cash flow hedges:

Net changes in fair value

58,889

141,640

Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income, net

(123,627)

(90,664)

Total other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

(855,020)

576,855

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,187,999

2,341,425

The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - Unaudited

For the three month period

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank

Additional

Share

Share

Statutory

Other

Retained

Proposed

Tier 1

Total equity

Note

capital

premium

reserve

reserves

earnings

dividends

Total

Sukuk

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

31 March 2024

Balance at the beginning of the period

20,547,945

8,524,882

20,547,945

(1,414,343)

9,708,134

-

57,914,563

3,985,000

61,899,563

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

-

-

-

-

2,043,019

-

2,043,019

-

2,043,019

Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

-

-

-

58,889

-

-

58,889

-

58,889

Net changes in fair value of FVOCI equity instruments

-

-

-

138,826

-

-

138,826

-

138,826

Net changes in fair value of FVOCI debt instruments

-

-

-

(937,042)

-

-

(937,042)

-

(937,042)

Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income

-

-

-

(115,693)

-

-

(115,693)

-

(115,693)

-

-

-

(855,020)

2,043,019

-

1,187,999

-

1,187,999

Employee share plan reserve net charge and shares vested

-

-

-

9,278

-

-

9,278

-

9,278

Profit paid on additional Tier 1 Sukuk

-

-

-

-

(77,134)

-

(77,134)

-

(77,134)

2023 proposed dividend, net of Zakat and income tax

23

-

-

-

-

(2,013,699)

2,013,699

-

-

-

Balance at the end of the period

20,547,945

8,524,882

20,547,945

(2,260,085)

9,660,320

2,013,699

59,034,706

3,985,000

63,019,706

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank

Additional

Share

Share

Statutory

Other

Retained

Proposed

Tier 1

Total equity

Note

capital

premium

reserve

reserves

earnings

dividends

Total

Sukuk

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

SAR'000

31 March 2023

Balance at the beginning of the period

20,547,945

8,524,882

20,547,945 (1,182,348)

6,244,780

-

54,683,204

-

54,683,204

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

-

-

-

-

1,764,570

-

1,764,570

-

1,764,570

Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

-

-

-

141,640

-

-

141,640

-

141,640

Net changes in fair value of FVOCI equity instruments

-

-

-

(18,259)

-

-

(18,259)

-

(18,259)

Net changes in fair value of FVOCI debt instruments

-

-

-

539,246

-

-

539,246

-

539,246

Transfer to interim condensed consolidated statement of income

-

-

-

(85,772)

-

-

(85,772)

-

(85,772)

-

-

-

576,855

1,764,570

-

2,341,425

-

2,341,425

Employee share plan reserve net charge and shares vested

-

-

-

9,277

-

-

9,277

-

9,277

2022 final dividend, net of Zakat and income tax

23

-

-

-

-

(1,520,548)

1,520,548

-

-

-

Balance at the end of the period

20,547,945

8,524,882

20,547,945

(596,216)

6,488,802

1,520,548

57,033,906

-

57,033,906

The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows - Unaudited

For the three month period

Notes

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

SAR'000

SAR'000

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the period before Zakat and income tax

2,350,926

2,012,217

Adjustments to reconcile net income before Zakat and income

tax to net cash from operating activities:

Amortisation of premium on investments not held as FVSI investments, net

(81,943)

(67,129)

Depreciation and amortization

133,436

116,882

Special commission expense on debt securities in issue

99,841

88,673

Special commission expense on lease liabilities

3,518

4,175

Losses on amortised cost financial instruments

40,117

15,043

Income transferred to interim condensed consolidated statement of income

(115,693)

(85,772)

Share in earnings of an associate

9

(35,402)

(29,715)

Provision for expected credit losses, net

19 (a)

80,656

228,964

Employee share plan reserve

9,278

9,277

2,484,734

2,292,615

Change in operating assets:

Statutory deposit with SAMA

(521,852)

18,168

Due from banks and other financial institutions

42,501

(42,218)

Investments held as FVSI

94,197

292,649

Loans and advances

(12,729,373)

(8,058,517)

Positive fair value derivatives

(221,514)

562,870

Other assets

(1,018,242)

396,760

Change in operating liabilities:

Due to banks and other financial institutions

(1,026,371)

836,564

Customers' deposits

10,819,835

11,704,485

Negative fair value derivatives

246,172

(221,049)

Other liabilities

1,689,913

(414,783)

(140,000)

7,367,544

Zakat and income tax paid

-

(39,623)

Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities

(140,000)

7,327,921

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments not held as FVSI

7,268,944

3,184,825

Purchase of investments not held as FVSI

(3,511,360)

(7,521,092)

Purchase of property, equipment and intangibles, net

(380,251)

(36,473)

Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities

3,377,333

(4,372,740)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Special commission paid on debt securities in issue

(201,496)

(132,657)

Payment of lease liabilities

(31,416)

(27,524)

Profit paid on additional Tier 1 Sukuk

(77,134)

-

Dividends paid

(9,759)

(180)

Net cash used in financing activities

(319,805)

(160,361)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

2,917,528

2,794,820

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

18

10,198,684

11,808,078

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

18

13,116,212

14,602,898

Special commission income received

4,961,626

3,740,012

Special commission income paid

2,159,730

1,091,735

Supplemental non cash information

Net changes in fair value and transfers to interim condensed consolidated statement of income

(855,020)

576,855

The accompanying notes 1 to 25 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Notesto the interim condensed consolidated financial information

For the three month period ended 31 March 2024

All amounts in thousands of Saudi Riyals unless otherwise stated

1. General

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) ('SAB') is a Saudi joint stock company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was established by a Royal Decree No. M/4 dated 12 Safar 1398H (21 January 1978). SAB formally commenced business on 26 Rajab 1398H (1 July 1978) by taking over of the operations of The British Bank of the Middle East in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. SAB operates under Commercial Registration No. 1010025779 dated 22 Dhul Qadah 1399H (13 October 1979) as a commercial bank through a network of 103 branches (31 December 2023: 104 branches) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The address of SAB's head office is as follows:

Saudi Awwal Bank

7287 King Fahad Branch Rd

2383 Al Yasmeen Dist.

13325 Riyadh

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The shareholders of the Saudi British Bank and Alawwal Bank ("AAB") approved the merger of the two banks at

Extraordinary General Meetings held on 15 May 2019 pursuant to Articles 191-193 of the Companies Law issued under Royal Decree No. M3 dated 28/1/1437H (corresponding to 10/11/2015G) (the "Companies Law"), and Article 49 (a) (1) of the Merger and Acquisitions Regulations issued by the Capital Markets Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the

"CMA").

Subsequent to the above merger, the Group has changed its commercial name from "The Saudi British Bank" to "Saudi Awwal Bank" effective from 11 June 2023.

The objectives of SAB are to provide a range of banking services. SAB also provides Shariah-compliant products, which are approved and supervised by an independent Shariah Committee established by SAB.

The details of the Group's subsidiaries and associate are as follows:

Name of subsidiaries /

Ownership %

Description

associate

2024

2023

Arabian Real Estate

A limited liability company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under

Company Limited

100%

100%

commercial registration No. 1010188350 dated 12 Jumada I 1424H (12 July

("ARECO")

2003). ARECO is engaged in the real estate activities.

SAB Markets Limited

A limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands under

(formerly known as

100%

100%

commercial registration No 323083 dated 21 Shaban 1438H (17 May 2017).

SABB Markets Limited)

SAB Markets is engaged in derivatives trading and repo activities.

("SAB Markets")

A closed joint stock company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

under commercial registration No.1010242378 dated 30 Thul-Hijjah 1428H

Alawwal Invest

(9 January 2008). Alawwal Invest was formed and licensed as a capital

Company ("SAB

100%

100%

market institution in accordance with the CMA's Resolution No. 1 39 2007.

Invest")

SAB Invest's principal activity is to engage in security activities regulated by

the CMA related to dealing, managing, arranging, advising, and taking

custody of securities.

Alawwal Real Estate

A limited liability company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under

100%

100%

commercial registration No. 1010250772 dated 21 Jumada I 1429H (26 May

Company ("AREC")

2008). AREC is engaged in the real estate activities.

A closed joint stock company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

under commercial registration No. 1010221555 dated 27 Jumada II 1427H

(23 July 2006). HSBC Saudi Arabia was formed and licensed as a capital

49%

market institution in accordance with the Resolution No. 37-05008 of the

HSBC Saudi Arabia

49%

CMA dated 05 Thul-Hijjah 1426H corresponding to 05 January 2006. HSBC

Saudi Arabia's principal activity is to engage in the full range of securities activities regulated by the CMA related to dealing, managing, arranging, advising, and taking custody of securities.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (continued)

For the three month period ended 31 March 2024

All amounts in thousands of Saudi Riyals unless otherwise stated

SAB has participated in the following two structured entities for the purpose of effecting syndicated loan transactions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These entities have no other business operations. The details of the entities are as follows:

Name of Entity

Ownership %

Description

2024

2023

Saudi Kayan Assets

The entity was incorporated for the purpose of effecting syndicated loan

50%

50%

transactions and securing collateral rights over specific assets of the borrowers of

Leasing Company

those facilities under Islamic financing structure.

Rabigh Asset Leasing

50%

50%

(the company is currently under liquidation).

Company

SAB does not consolidate these entities as it does not have the right to variable returns from its involvement with the entities or ability to affect those returns through its power over the entities. The related underlying funding to the relevant borrowers is recorded on SAB's consolidated statement of financial position.

2. Basis of preparation

This interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other standards and pronouncements issued by the Saudi Organisation for Chartered and Professional Accountants ("SOCPA"). The interim condensed consolidated statements information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023.

SAB presents its interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position in the order of liquidity.

This interim condensed consolidated financial information is expressed in Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and is rounded off to the nearest thousands, except where otherwise indicated.

3. Basis of consolidation

This interim condensed consolidated financial information comprises the financial information of SAB and its subsidiaries, as mentioned in note 1 (collectively referred to as "the Group"). The financial information of the subsidiaries is prepared for the same reporting period as that of SAB, using consistent accounting policies.

Subsidiaries are entities which are directly or indirectly controlled by SAB. SAB controls an entity ("the Investee") over which it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to SAB and cease to be consolidated from the date on which the control is transferred from SAB. Intragroup transactions and balances have been eliminated in preparing this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

The Group acts as a Fund Manager to a number of investment funds. Determining whether the Group controls such an investment fund usually focuses on the assessment of the aggregate economic interests of the Group in the Fund (comprising any carried interests and expected management fees) and the investors' rights to remove the Fund Manager. As a result, the Group has concluded that it acts as an agent for the investors in all cases, and therefore has not consolidated these funds.

Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

