KPMG Professional Services

Roshn Front, Airport Road

P.O. Box 92876

Riyadh 11663

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Commercial Registration No 1010425494

Headquarters in Riyadh

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To: The shareholders of Saudi Awwal Bank (formerly known as The Saudi British Bank) (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Saudi Awwal

ensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three month period then ended, and other explanatory notes Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410: Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other regulatory matters

22 to the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information. As part of our review, we compared the information in note 22 to the relevant analysis prepared by the Bank for its submission to SAMA and found no material inconsistencies.