September 2023

Riyadh - 21/9/2023 - The Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the kingdom's leading banks, received the Corporate Ethics Mark from The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) - the largest professional bodies in the world for procurement and supply.

The certificate comes as a recognition after "SAB" staff completed the ethics training and passed an assessment of fraud, corruption, bribery and environmental concerns in procurement and supply chain.

Ghada Al-Jarbou, Chief Operating Officer at SAB, said: "This is the second certificate we received from CIPS this year, as we strive for excellence across all our procurement processes, this certificate reflects the dedication put forth by our procurement team in achieving this accomplishment and thank them for their diligent work. This certificate encourages us to continue moving forward on our journey to provide exceptional services and achieve our future goals. We look forward to a bright future where we will continue to achieve more accomplishments and excellence.

Sam Achampong, CIPS Managing Director, stated:

"SAB as a strong brand in the region are doing the right thing to ensure that their ethical standards are high and staff understand all the pitfalls relating to bribery, corruption and ethical standards."

He added: "Strong ethics are important to investors, stakeholders and staff who want to work for companies with strong standards. I commend the SAB for going through the training, which is rigorous and extensive and congratulations to the team for passing the test."

The CIPS Ethical Procurement and Supply eLearning and Test provides learning and guidance for organizations concerned about unethical practices in their supply chains. The program and test enable individuals and organizations to hone their skills and knowledge and ultimately demonstrate their commitment to ethical practice.

Companies that achieve the ethics mark are included in the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register which includes various sectors and organizations around the globe.