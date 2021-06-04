Brazil asks industry to save electricity as drought saps hydro power

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy
Ministry met with industry representatives on Friday to discuss
how large electricity consumers can reduce demand to ease
pressure on the grid resulting from Brazil's worst drought in 92
years.
The drought threatens electricity generation, which depends
heavily on hydroelectric plants, and could hamper wider economic
growth this year.
A senior Economy Ministry official said on Friday the energy
crisis has also been exacerbated by "structural" problems,
making the planned privatization of state power giant Eletrobras
all the more urgent.
In a statement, the Mines and Energy Ministry said it will
lead efforts aimed at "emergency and structural solutions" for
what experts say will be "demand response" measures.
According to the ministry, the Brazilian Association of
Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib) proposed "a plan
that will help industry's capacity to respond, and increase its
energy efficiency actions," according to the ministry.
Abrace, a group representing large electricity consuming
industrial sectors, "stressed the importance of seeking
voluntary mechanisms" to reduce demand "without affecting
competitiveness", the ministry said.
Separately on Friday, special secretary to the Economy
Ministry Adolfo Sachsida said the worst drought in almost a
century poses an increasing threat to growth this year.
In an online event hosted by the northern state of Ceara's
planning secretariat, Sachsida said the energy problems were
also being exacerbated by "structural" issues.
Privatizing Eletrobras, the largest electricity company in
Latin America, will attract private sector investment and
reduce these structural risks, he said.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Gabriel Ponte
Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by David Gregorio)