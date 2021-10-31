Log in
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
SABIC Calls for Embracing Effective Sustainable Methodologies to Create Value at GPCA Conference on Responsible Care

10/31/2021
At a time when the chemical industry is on the way to playing an even bigger role in the future of global communities, it is imperative that companies in this field focus all the more on safety and commit to producing even greater outcomes in Responsible Care.

"This includes adopting new technologies, identifying the challenges we face, and embracing effective sustainable methodologies, through which we create value in everything we do," Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, said while addressing industry leaders at the three-day 4th Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) conference on Responsible Care in Riyadh on October 31, which is held under the theme 'Seizing the new normal opportunities through Responsible Care'.

Responsible Care, a key element in SABIC's journey toward sustainability, is the chemical industry's global initiative to drive continuous improvement in Environment, Health, Safety and Security (EHSS) performance, and to promote the development and application of sustainable chemistry.

Speaking in his capacity as the GPCA Chairman, Al-Benyan called on member companies to continue instilling the principles of responsible care. "We can do this through our cooperation and by bringing radical changes in the way we work."

Al-Benyan praised the role of the GPCA and its achievements over the past 15 years. "Today, it is leading a new phase of transformation, moving toward maximizing the returns of our industries, advancing its developmental and social impact, and raising its standards to achieve sustainability goals."

SABIC, a founding member of the GPCA, is the Principal Sponsor of the event, which will continue till November 2 after a series of masterclasses and workshops and an exhibition where the participating companies will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 20:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 44 878 M 44 878 M
Net income 2021 20 953 M 5 586 M 5 586 M
Net cash 2021 3 207 M 855 M 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 380 B 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 22,4%
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION28.01%103 170
AIR LIQUIDE7.44%78 819
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.85%51 698
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.65.42%35 440
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.27%30 889
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION66.90%29 292