MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SABIC seeks Clariant chairman's ouster in post-Christmas coup

12/28/2020 | 03:45am EST
CEO Kottmann of the Swiss specialty-chemical company Clariant addresses a news conference in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Clariant's biggest shareholder, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, on Monday re-ignited a battle over the Swiss chemicals maker's future by seeking a 12-year board member term limit that would force Chairman Hariolf Kottmann's ouster.

SABIC, which owns 31.5% of Clariant, asked for the new term limit, including for the chairperson, to be added to the agenda of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for April 7.

Aramco-controlled SABIC also proposed a special dividend distribution of 2 Swiss francs per share, Clariant said in a statement, which would total roughly 670 million francs ($753 million).

That could drain the company's coffers that new CEO Conrad Keijzer might otherwise use to bulk up via acquisitions that he has said are a priority.

Kottmann, who became CEO and joined Clariant's board in 2008, has been at odds with SABIC since a proposed joint venture between the two companies collapsed in 2019 over disagreements over the price of the Saudi Arabian company's assets.

The sudden departure of Ernesto Ochiello, a longtime SABIC executive who quit as Clariant CEO in July 2019 after less than a year in the job, further signalled differences between Kottmann and his top shareholder.

Ochiello returned to SABIC after leaving Clariant.

A Clariant spokesman said the Swiss company and SABIC continued to have a "professional relationship", and the Saudi company remained an important customer.

He said Clariant's board would discuss SABIC's proposals at an upcoming meeting.

Clariant, which is selling its pigments unit and cutting 1,000 jobs amid plans to dispose of divisions that make up two-thirds of annual sales, confirmed adoption of the term limits at the shareholders meeting would force Kottmann out, though other board members have several years before they would be affected.

($1 = 0.8896 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller in Zernez, additional reporting by Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 114 B 30 506 M 30 506 M
Net income 2020 4 080 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
Net Debt 2020 9 241 M 2 463 M 2 463 M
P/E ratio 2020 155x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 306 B 81 543 M 81 550 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 83,20 SAR
Last Close Price 102,00 SAR
Spread / Highest target 9,80%
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.63%81 543
AIR LIQUIDE6.58%77 377
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.62.38%43 774
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.75.37%30 342
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-4.10%30 256
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.119.94%28 117
