SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SABIC sees positive Q1 though cautious over COVID-19

01/31/2021 | 03:40am EST
LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp , the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, expects business performance to be positive in the first quarter of 2021 after an uptick in chemical prices but remains cautious given COVID-19 uncertainty, its CEO said on Sunday.

Saudi Aramco's acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC will have a financial benefit worth $3 billion to $4 billion, Yousef al-Benyan told reporters on a virtual news conference.

"There is an enhancement of cooperation between SABIC and Aramco. As mentioned, God willing, the benefits between the two companies is expected in the range of $3-4 billion. SABIC's share of that is from $1.5-1.8 billion," the chief executive said.

SABIC posted a net profit of 2.22 billion riyals ($592 million) in the fourth quarter, reversing a net loss of 890 million riyals a year earlier as the impairment charges it took on certain capital assets were reversed.

"Our outlook is that Q1 is going to be more or less equal to Q4 given the improvement we have experienced. We have seen an average 13% improvement in chemical prices," Benyan said, adding, however, that prices remain lower than 2019 levels.

"We are very, basically, optimistically cautious in terms of where we are moving. However, I think the implications of COVID-19 (are) unknown to anybody."

Benyan said that any restrictions on travel or economic activities in major markets like Europe, the United States or China could lead to pressure on demand and subsequently have implications for the chemicals industry.

SABIC said earlier in a bourse filing that the non-recurring gains in the fourth quarter were 450 million riyals, primarily due to the adjustments to certain impairment provisions.

The company also saw higher sales volume and lower average cost of sales during the quarter.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba in Dubai and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Sam Holmes and Andrew Cawthorne)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY 0.98% 92.8 End-of-day quote.15.14%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.14% 34.75 End-of-day quote.-0.71%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.98% 102.6 End-of-day quote.1.18%
Financials
Sales 2020 118 B 31 410 M 31 410 M
Net income 2020 2 861 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2020 11 362 M 3 030 M 3 030 M
P/E ratio 2020 172x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 308 B 82 071 M 82 071 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 87,61 SAR
Last Close Price 102,60 SAR
Spread / Highest target 9,16%
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.18%82 071
AIR LIQUIDE0.56%77 371
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.22.80%54 597
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.38.01%42 260
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.23.87%35 907
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-6.44%28 637
