SABIC sees positive Q1 though cautious over COVID-19

LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp
, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm,
expects business performance to be positive in the first quarter
of 2021 after an uptick in chemical prices but remains cautious
given COVID-19 uncertainty, its CEO said on Sunday.
Saudi Aramco's acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC
will have a financial benefit worth $3 billion to $4 billion,
Yousef al-Benyan told reporters on a virtual news conference.
"There is an enhancement of cooperation between SABIC and
Aramco. As mentioned, God willing, the benefits between the two
companies is expected in the range of $3-4 billion. SABIC's
share of that is from $1.5-1.8 billion," the chief executive
said.
SABIC posted a net profit of 2.22 billion riyals ($592
million) in the fourth quarter, reversing a net loss of 890
million riyals a year earlier as the impairment charges it took
on certain capital assets were reversed.
"Our outlook is that Q1 is going to be more or less equal to
Q4 given the improvement we have experienced. We have seen an
average 13% improvement in chemical prices," Benyan said,
adding, however, that prices remain lower than 2019 levels.
"We are very, basically, optimistically cautious in terms of
where we are moving. However, I think the implications of
COVID-19 (are) unknown to anybody."
Benyan said that any restrictions on travel or economic
activities in major markets like Europe, the United States or
China could lead to pressure on demand and subsequently have
implications for the chemicals industry.
SABIC said earlier in a bourse filing that the non-recurring
gains in the fourth quarter were 450 million riyals, primarily
due to the adjustments to certain impairment provisions.
The company also saw higher sales volume and lower average
cost of sales during the quarter.
($1 = 3.7508 riyals)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba in Dubai and Marwa
Rashad in London;
Editing by Sam Holmes and Andrew Cawthorne)