Saudi Basic Industries : ACWA Power International shares jump 30% over listing price in debut

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares in utility Saudi Arabian
developer ACWA Power International jumped 30% above its listing
price on its Riyadh market debut on Monday.
ACWA's shares rose to 72.80 Saudi riyals ($19.41) in early
trading, compared with the price at its initial public offering
(IPO) of 56 riyals a share.
ACWA, responsible for building renewable projects in the
kingdom, priced its IPO at the top of the range last month,
successfully raising $1.2 billion from investors.
It was the kingdom's biggest public share sale since Saudi
Aramco's $29.4 billion IPO in 2019.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
