  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Summary
Saudi Basic Industries : ACWA Power International shares jump 30% over listing price in debut

10/11/2021 | 03:19am EDT
DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares in utility Saudi Arabian developer ACWA Power International jumped 30% above its listing price on its Riyadh market debut on Monday.

ACWA's shares rose to 72.80 Saudi riyals ($19.41) in early trading, compared with the price at its initial public offering (IPO) of 56 riyals a share.

ACWA, responsible for building renewable projects in the kingdom, priced its IPO at the top of the range last month, successfully raising $1.2 billion from investors.

It was the kingdom's biggest public share sale since Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion IPO in 2019.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.54% 36.95 End-of-day quote.5.57%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.27% 127.8 End-of-day quote.26.04%
