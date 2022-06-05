Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  06-01
112.20 SAR   -1.23%
03:52aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : Agri-Nutrients Company Stresses Continued Support to Customers at IFA Event, Commits to Continue Focus on Innovation, Sustainability
PU
06/01SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC to Showcase Innovative Foam & Lightweight Solutions At Foam Expo North America
PU
05/25SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Reaffirms Commitment to Carbon Neutrality at World Economic Forum in Davos
PU
Saudi Basic Industries : Agri-Nutrients Company Stresses Continued Support to Customers at IFA Event, Commits to Continue Focus on Innovation, Sustainability

06/05/2022 | 03:52am EDT
SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company participated as an Elite Sponsor in the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) conference in Vienna, Austria, from May 30 to June 1, closely engaging with the global agriculture industry to highlight the newly formed company's transformation strategy and its commitment to support the global fertilizer community in addressing the key challenges toward achieving a sustainable future.

During networking engagements, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company underlined its strong commitment to support customers and maintain the long SABIC tradition of being a reliable, sustainable and innovative solution provider.

Speaking at a SABIC AN-sponsored dinner reception, Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, the company's CEO, said that the company has the necessary capabilities for accelerated, sustainable growth, as it moves toward further consolidating its position as the national champion and a global leader in the agri-nutrients industry.

SABIC began the integration of its agri-nutrients assets under one umbrella in 2020 with all related equity shares and assets consolidated in SABIC Agri-Nutrients as a new company

"We are fully aware that there will be challenges during this transformation," he said. "But we will seek to accelerate our business growth to be a global agri-nutrients leader across the value chain and maximizing the value for our stakeholders."

Shamsaddin stressed that SABIC AN will further boost its offerings to customers by adding compounding, logistics and advisory services to ensure the more efficient introduction of crop-specific fertilizers and products. "It gives me immense pride to say that our newly formed company will build on the long heritage and strong foundation of the SABIC brand - known globally to be a symbol of excellence," he said.

"The current global challenges related to agri-nutrients supplies and food security will require the utmost level of collaboration and united efforts across the entire value chain. Hence, we are keen to jointly contribute and foster a sustainable agri-nutrients future through the various collaboration platforms and associations, including IFA," he added.

The IFA conference is the flagship event of all key fertilizer players to gather and learn about the latest developments in the industry. This year's theme, "Navigating Market Risks in Pursuit of Sustainability," brings insights into the short- and long-term systemic challenges that the industry is facing - and strategies for creating opportunities and building value for investors and society.

The conference is open to IFA members and non-IFA members from across the agriculture value chain. SABIC has been an active member of the association for many years.

Financials
Sales 2022 187 B 49 804 M 49 804 M
Net income 2022 24 179 M 6 446 M 6 446 M
Net cash 2022 14 754 M 3 933 M 3 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 337 B 89 738 M 89 738 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 112,20 SAR
Average target price 126,57 SAR
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-3.28%89 738
AIR LIQUIDE5.53%82 035
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.11%38 514
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.45%35 187
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION7.27%29 367
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-18.32%23 641