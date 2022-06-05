Saudi Basic Industries : Agri-Nutrients Company Stresses Continued Support to Customers at IFA Event, Commits to Continue Focus on Innovation, Sustainability

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company participated as an Elite Sponsor in the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) conference in Vienna, Austria, from May 30 to June 1, closely engaging with the global agriculture industry to highlight the newly formed company's transformation strategy and its commitment to support the global fertilizer community in addressing the key challenges toward achieving a sustainable future.

During networking engagements, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company underlined its strong commitment to support customers and maintain the long SABIC tradition of being a reliable, sustainable and innovative solution provider.

Speaking at a SABIC AN-sponsored dinner reception, Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, the company's CEO, said that the company has the necessary capabilities for accelerated, sustainable growth, as it moves toward further consolidating its position as the national champion and a global leader in the agri-nutrients industry.

SABIC began the integration of its agri-nutrients assets under one umbrella in 2020 with all related equity shares and assets consolidated in SABIC Agri-Nutrients as a new company

"We are fully aware that there will be challenges during this transformation," he said. "But we will seek to accelerate our business growth to be a global agri-nutrients leader across the value chain and maximizing the value for our stakeholders."

Shamsaddin stressed that SABIC AN will further boost its offerings to customers by adding compounding, logistics and advisory services to ensure the more efficient introduction of crop-specific fertilizers and products. "It gives me immense pride to say that our newly formed company will build on the long heritage and strong foundation of the SABIC brand - known globally to be a symbol of excellence," he said.

"The current global challenges related to agri-nutrients supplies and food security will require the utmost level of collaboration and united efforts across the entire value chain. Hence, we are keen to jointly contribute and foster a sustainable agri-nutrients future through the various collaboration platforms and associations, including IFA," he added.

The IFA conference is the flagship event of all key fertilizer players to gather and learn about the latest developments in the industry. This year's theme, "Navigating Market Risks in Pursuit of Sustainability," brings insights into the short- and long-term systemic challenges that the industry is facing - and strategies for creating opportunities and building value for investors and society.

The conference is open to IFA members and non-IFA members from across the agriculture value chain. SABIC has been an active member of the association for many years.