    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 43.7 29.3 49.146 42.42 3.017
Gross Profit (Loss) 12.48 6.52 91.411 13.79 -9.499
Operational Profit (Loss) 7.7 2.1 266.666 10.06 -23.459
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 5.59 1.09 412.844 7.64 -26.832
Total Comprehensive Income 4.65 2.23 108.52 7.65 -39.215
All figures are in (Billions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 123.65 84.11 47.009
Gross Profit (Loss) 37.39 14.7 154.353
Operational Profit (Loss) 24.69 0.78 3,065.384
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 18.1 -2.18 -
Total Comprehensive Income 17.08 -2.59 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 173.99 165.03 5.429
Profit (Loss) per Share 6.03 -0.73
All figures are in (Billions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in net income is mainly attributable to higher average selling prices.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to higher cost of sales as a result of increase in feedstock prices and decrease in sales volume.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The increase in net income is mainly attributable to higher average selling prices and increase in the share of results of joint ventures and associates. Noting that during the same period last year, there were impairment provisions in certain capital and financial assets, net of SR 1.55 billion.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items -Certain prior period figures have been re-classified to conform with the presentation in the current period.
Additional Information - On January 1st 2021, SABIC has early adopted the amendment to IAS 16 'Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use'.

- Attached 3Q 2021 earnings release and presentation

Attached Documents [Link] [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 161 B 42 836 M 42 836 M
Net income 2021 21 117 M 5 630 M 5 630 M
Net cash 2021 3 207 M 855 M 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 399 B 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 133,00 SAR
Average target price 115,87 SAR
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION31.16%106 377
AIR LIQUIDE7.65%78 580
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.32%53 743
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.70.79%36 744
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.3.04%32 662
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.72%29 664