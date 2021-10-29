Saudi Basic Industries Corp. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
|
Element List
|
Current Quarter
|
Similar quarter for previous year
|
%Change
|
Previous Quarter
|
% Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
43.7
|
29.3
|
49.146
|
42.42
|
3.017
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
12.48
|
6.52
|
91.411
|
13.79
|
-9.499
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
7.7
|
2.1
|
266.666
|
10.06
|
-23.459
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
5.59
|
1.09
|
412.844
|
7.64
|
-26.832
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
4.65
|
2.23
|
108.52
|
7.65
|
-39.215
|
All figures are in (Billions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Current Period
|
Similar period for previous year
|
%Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
123.65
|
84.11
|
47.009
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
37.39
|
14.7
|
154.353
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
24.69
|
0.78
|
3,065.384
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
18.1
|
-2.18
|
-
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
17.08
|
-2.59
|
-
|
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
|
173.99
|
165.03
|
5.429
|
Profit (Loss) per Share
|
6.03
|
-0.73
|
All figures are in (Billions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
|
The increase in net income is mainly attributable to higher average selling prices.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
|
The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to higher cost of sales as a result of increase in feedstock prices and decrease in sales volume.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
|
The increase in net income is mainly attributable to higher average selling prices and increase in the share of results of joint ventures and associates. Noting that during the same period last year, there were impairment provisions in certain capital and financial assets, net of SR 1.55 billion.
|
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
|
Unmodified conclusion
|
Reclassification of Comparison Items
|
-Certain prior period figures have been re-classified to conform with the presentation in the current period.
|
Additional Information
|
- On January 1st 2021, SABIC has early adopted the amendment to IAS 16 'Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use'.
- Attached 3Q 2021 earnings release and presentation
|
Attached Documents
|
