Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Basic Industries : ExxonMobil, SABIC Start Operations at Gulf Coast Manufacturing Facility

01/20/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Gulf Coast Growth Ventures facility will meet growing demand for performance products
  • Site enters operations ahead of schedule

IRVING, Texas and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - ExxonMobil and SABIC today announced the successful startup of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures world-scale manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas.

The new facility will produce materials used in packaging, agricultural film, construction materials, clothing, and automotive coolants. The operation includes a 1.8 million metric ton per year ethane steam cracker, two polyethylene units capable of producing up to 1.3 million metric tons per year, and a monoethylene glycol unit with a capacity of 1.1 million metric tons per year.

"We built this state-of-the-art chemical plant ahead of schedule and below budget, by leveraging our global projects expertise in execution planning and delivery, while keeping everyone safe and healthy," said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company. "This is a remarkable achievement that positions us well to help meet growing global demand for performance products while providing meaningful investment in the U.S. Gulf Coast."

"This is a very proud moment for the parent companies," said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC's executive vice president of Petrochemicals. "It was with a great deal of dedication that our teams were able to safely start up each element of the plant before the close of 2021. As we begin this next chapter for GCGV, we look forward to continuing our role as a good neighbor in the Coastal Bend."

Construction began in the third quarter of 2019, creating an estimated 6,000 high-paying construction jobs, and the manufacturing plant now directly employs more than 600 people.

ExxonMobil and SABIC have partnered together for 40 years on petrochemical projects. Gulf Coast Growth Ventures represents their first joint venture in the Americas. SABIC is the operating partner for two long-standing joint ventures with ExxonMobil in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kemya in Jubail and Yanpet in Yanbu. Ownership interests in Gulf Coast Growth Ventures is evenly divided with 50 percent to ExxonMobil and 50 percent to SABIC. ExxonMobil is the site operator.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
10:31aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : ExxonMobil, SABIC Start Operations at Gulf Coast Manufacturing Fa..
PU
08:08aSaudi Arabia's SABIC launches U.S. Gulf Coast project with ExxonMobil
RE
01/19SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC's Project for Breast Cancer Screening to Benefit 4,800 Wome..
PU
01/18Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail -CEO to Asharq TV
RE
01/17SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Sets off A New Chapter in Agri-Nutrients Strategic Transfor..
PU
01/16SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Joins Global Players at First-ever Minerals Summit in Saudi..
PU
01/13SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Inaugurates Life Gallery project at King Salman Science Oas..
PU
01/13SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC signs MOU with Saudi Aramco and Polish energy group PKN Orl..
PU
01/10SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Named BFA Annual Conference Honorary Strategic Partner for ..
PU
01/10SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Signs Agreement, MoU with Ksrelief to Promote Cooperation i..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 167 B 44 567 M 44 567 M
Net income 2021 24 086 M 6 421 M 6 421 M
Net cash 2021 3 515 M 937 M 937 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 379 B 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float -
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 126,60 SAR
Average target price 121,03 SAR
Spread / Average Target -4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.14%101 248
AIR LIQUIDE1.62%83 826
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.49%47 736
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.38%33 335
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.5.40%30 544
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.6.36%27 102