    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Saudi Basic Industries : Highlighting Innovation in Color, SABIC Debuts Latest LNP™ VISUALFX™ Portfolio

09/01/2021 | 07:22am EDT
SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, has launched its latest LNP™ VISUALFX™ resin portfolio featuring unique colors and special effects from the company's new Expression 2021/2022 color palette, developed through research on emerging aesthetic trends. Designers and engineers in the Color, Material and Finish (CMF) field can find inspiration within this portfolio from the consumer preferences revealed through this research, for new 5G-enabled mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. In addition to the new LNP VISUALFX materials, SABIC's complete color offering includes global COLORXPRESS™ custom color and color matching services.

'Major trends including urbanization and sustainability, together with current consumer sentiments such as nostalgia and an innate desire to be in nature, significantly influenced the development of our new Expression palette for LNP VISUALFX resins,' said Maureen MacDonald-Stein, director, Growth OEM, Specialties, SABIC. 'Incorporating these carefully researched colors and effects in applications can help designers and brands spark positive emotions and communicate values such as quality and style. Through our proactive work in the color trends arena, SABIC aims to help customers deliver the right colors and effects to meet their strategic business goals.'

Newest LNP VISUALFX Colors and Effects

SABIC's LNP VISUALFX resins are formulated with the rich color and effect inherent in the pellet, enabling customers to create colorful and distinctive parts while avoiding the environmental impact, time and costs of secondary painting. Communicating the themes from the company's Expression 2021/2022 program, the new LNP VISUALFX portfolio captures the look and feel of today's hottest design trends, from retro to futuristic, and from edgy to gentle.

The six Expression 2021/2022 themes are:

  • Time's Echo - Retro colors characterized by medium brightness and high chroma evoke nostalgia, creating a link between the past and the present. They give new life to classical elements and permit elegance to speak for itself.
  • Iridescence - Ethereal rainbow colors and delicate luster produce futuristic and surreal impressions. They symbolize the way technology enables us to switch among virtual worlds, imagined worlds and reality.
  • Sweet Neon - Fluorescent colors generate a sense of energy and excitement that appeals to young people who are digital natives. They help product designs stand out on screen and in real life.
  • Moment - Rich, classic hues elicit feelings of calmness and appeal to the desire to experience beauty in a tangible way. Metallic textures complement and enhance both dark and light colors.
  • Re-Blossom - Medium-bright, high chroma colors convey joyfulness and friendliness. They also represent a dramatic change in people's values, which are shifting from luxury and consumption to environmental protection and work-life balance.
  • Natural Therapies - Soft hues reminiscent of natural landscapes counter the coldness of technology. These colors lend themselves to sustainable, recyclable materials and demonstrate the power of nature to relax and refresh.

Each of the Expression themes encompass six colors, which can be enhanced with a variety of special effects, from Luster to Sparkle to Illuminate (edge glow) and many more.

Incorporating Circularity into Product Design and Color Selection

The Re-Blossom and Natural Therapies themes are offered in sustainable materials. Re-Blossom grades include a compound based on polycarbonate (PC) resins with post-consumer recycle (PCR) content; an impact-modified, non-halogenated flame-retardant polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC/ABS) blend containing PCR; and an upcycled polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) compound containing SABIC's LNP™ ELCRIN™ iQ resin. LNP ELCRIN iQ resins are produced by chemically upcycling consumer-discarded polyethylene terephthalate (PET) water bottles into higher-value PBT materials. Natural Therapies products include PC/siloxane copolymer resins with excellent impact and up to 80 percent PCR content.

'Our LNP VISUALFX resins can help customers achieve success through the creative use of colors and special effects, while also reducing their carbon footprint and evoking a sense of brightness during these challenging times,' said Joshua Chiaw, Director, Business Management, LNP & NORYL, Specialties, SABIC. 'To keep our portfolio aligned with current and upcoming aesthetic trends, SABIC has enhanced our array of base resins with new grades, primarily focused on recycled and upcycled polymers. Customers can be confident that LNP VISUALFX resins are at the forefront of style, performance and sustainability.'

Going Beyond Beauty

In addition to bold, beautiful colors and stunning effects, LNP VISUALFX materials deliver outstanding performance. For instance, EXL copolymers feature high impact resistance, making them appropriate for consideration in applications such as housings and decorative parts for consumer electronics and home appliances, cosmetic packaging and automotive interior trim components. SABIC's SLX copolymers offer excellent chemical and scratch resistance in addition to impact strength.

LNP Product Innovation

SABIC's LNP product line comprises innovative thermoplastic solutions for multiple industries including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and mass transportation. LNP compounds utilize over 30 base resins and more than 200 different fillers to achieve specialized effects, such as aesthetics and color; wear and friction; conductivity; flame, heat and chemical resistance; electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding; anti-static; and weatherability.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 11:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
