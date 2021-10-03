Saudi Basic Industries : NUSANED™ Executive Council Meets to Support Vision 2030 by Stimulating Local Content

The 10th NUSANED™ Executive Council meeting was held virtually on September 30 in the presence of high-ranking government officials, business representatives, and senior SABIC executives to discuss ways to help stimulate local content and support commercially viable sectors for future growth.

The Council examined the progress made in the Nusaned Al-Tamayouz program, which aims to spread a culture of operational excellence in the industrial community in Saudi Arabia, and took note of a number of success stories achieved in recent months. The participants further discussed an initiative from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development that explores modern labor, and a plan presented by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on local supply chain.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, Abdullah Al-Arifi, SABIC Vice President, Local Content and Business Development Unit, and senior leaders representing various public and private sector bodies.

Besides senior SABIC executives, the Council comprises senior representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Investment, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monshaat), the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and the Saudi Chambers Council.

The NUSANED™ Executive Council is a national platform that seeks to support the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 and address key challenges within the industry, including labor laws, besides exploring new industrial segments. It seeks to create more job opportunities for youth, increase industrial exports, reduce reliance on imports, and support the national business sector for the benefit of the country and citizens as embedded in the objectives of Vision 2030.