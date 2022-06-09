Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
115.60 SAR   +0.17%
07:12aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Collaborates With UPM Raflatac to Launch The World's First Label Material Made From Certified Circular Ocean Bound Plastic
PU
06/05SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : Agri-Nutrients Company Stresses Continued Support to Customers at IFA Event, Commits to Continue Focus on Innovation, Sustainability
PU
06/01SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC to Showcase Innovative Foam & Lightweight Solutions At Foam Expo North America
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC Collaborates With UPM Raflatac to Launch The World's First Label Material Made From Certified Circular Ocean Bound Plastic

06/09/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • UPM Raflatac's new Ocean Action label is the first made using SABIC's certified circular polyolefins for packaging label applications

  • Recovered ocean bound plastic (OBP) that has the potential to end up in our rivers and oceans is certified by Zero Plastic Oceans and Control Union

  • The value chain collaboration with UPM Raflatac demonstrates how ocean bound plastic can be brought back into a circular material stream for conversion into high quality packaging labels

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, has joined an innovative project with value chain partners to help UPM Raflatac launch the world's first packaging label materials made from SABIC® certified circular polypropylene (PP) based on advanced recycled ocean bound plastic (OBP). The label materials are marketed under the UPM Raflatac Ocean Action trademark.

"We are proud to offer our customers another more sustainable choice through the advanced recycling of used plastic that could otherwise end up in our rivers and oceans," adds Lada Kurelec, General Manager PP, PET, PS, PVC, PU & Elastomers Businesses for Petrochemicals at SABIC. "These labels containing ocean bound plastic connect with our TRUCIRCLE™ program of circular solutions designed to help reduce plastic waste, mitigate fossil depletion and protect our planet."

Ocean bound plastic is abandoned plastic waste found in areas up to 50 km inland from waterways that may eventually be washed into the ocean by rainfall, rivers or tides. Zero Plastic Oceans, a non-governmental organization dedicated to addressing plastic pollution issues, has estimated that OBP from uncontrolled waste disposal accounts for 80 percent of marine plastic litter.

"The new innovative Ocean Action label material is the latest step in our beyond fossils journey. It does not only help prevent the plastic waste from ending up in the oceans but also offers brand owners the possibility to meet their recycled content targets for packaging. The Ocean Action label material is an easy-to-use drop-in solution created especially for food and cosmetics end-uses as it has exactly the same performance as the current fossil-based labels," says Eliisa Laurikainen, Business Development Manager from UPM Raflatac.

The OBP used in the project is recovered by local partners of HHI, a Malaysia based recycling company. The sustainable sourcing, proper collection and management of the OBP is certified by Zero Plastic Oceans and Control Union. HHI converts OBP into a pyrolysis oil by using advanced recycling, and SABIC uses this oil as an alternative feedstock to produce certified circular SABIC PP polymer for further processing to film by Taghleef. Then, UPM Raflatac produces the label material.

The plastic waste used in the process value chain of making Ocean Action label material is certified under the Zero Plastics Oceans program, and the final label material under ISCC PLUS. This means that the material flow is controlled and tracked from the ocean bound plastic to the final packaging following a set of predefined and transparent rules.

The Ocean Action label material is available as White and Clear Top Coated PP films with RP37, RF37, and RP74 adhesives and PET 23 PCR and glassine liners. These label materials are a perfect fit for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as household goods, personal care, packaged foods, and beverages. Since the certified circular PP from SABIC performs the same way as comparable fossil-based virgin PP, the switch to the OBP material solution required no changes to the film and label material manufacturing processes.

SABIC's certified circular polymers form part of the company's TRUCIRCLE portfolio and services for circular solutions. The offering also includes design for recyclability, mechanically recycled products, certified renewable polymers from bio-based feedstock and closed loop initiatives to recycle plastic back into high quality applications and help prevent valuable used plastics from becoming waste.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
07:12aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Collaborates With UPM Raflatac to Launch The World's First ..
PU
06/05SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : Agri-Nutrients Company Stresses Continued Support to Customers at..
PU
06/01SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC to Showcase Innovative Foam & Lightweight Solutions At Foam..
PU
05/25SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Reaffirms Commitment to Carbon Neutrality at World Economic..
PU
05/24SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Signs MOU with Yanbu Chamber of Commerce to Promote Local C..
PU
05/18Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/17Clariant Expects Same Ties With Saudi Shareholder As Governance Deal Ends
MT
05/17Clariant sees no reason relationship with SABIC will change
RE
05/17Clariant May Get Takeover Bid From Saudi Shareholder After Ending Governance Deal; Shar..
MT
05/17Clariant Shares Rise on Expiry of SABIC Governance Agreement
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 196 B 52 376 M 52 376 M
Net income 2022 24 179 M 6 445 M 6 445 M
Net cash 2022 15 358 M 4 094 M 4 094 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 338 B 90 204 M 90 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 112,80 SAR
Average target price 125,73 SAR
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.34%90 204
AIR LIQUIDE3.73%80 779
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.83%39 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.19.25%36 032
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION8.49%29 702
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-11.00%26 586