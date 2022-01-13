Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC Inaugurates Life Gallery project at King Salman Science Oasis

SABIC inaugurated its Life Gallery project at King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh on Wednesday to provide exceptional educational expereine to visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Charitable Foundation for Science; and Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Special Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Salman Science Oasis.

SABIC expressed its pride in the inauguration of the project in an oasis bearing the name of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

SABIC Life Gallery contains a variety of edutainment activities providing an exceptional experience to visitors about our planet, from the beginning of human life to the current time through a tour full of surprises and suspense.

"We believe that SABIC Life Gallery project comes from our constant belief that education is the foundation of the development of societies and the progress of civilizations. This project reflects SABIC values that focus on innovation toward establishing new sectors through edutainment that contributes to developing thinking skills," said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO.

SABIC's investments in support of "King Salman Science Oasis" and "SABIC Life Gallery" amount to about SR 50 million, through which it contributes to developing education and raising its level based on advanced methods that push the learners to use their senses to access information.

The Life Gallery project is part of SABIC's CSR strategy that considers science and technology education as one of its focus areas aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve a vibrant society by improving education.