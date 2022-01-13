Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC Inaugurates Life Gallery project at King Salman Science Oasis

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SABIC inaugurated its Life Gallery project at King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh on Wednesday to provide exceptional educational expereine to visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Charitable Foundation for Science; and Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Special Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Salman Science Oasis.

SABIC expressed its pride in the inauguration of the project in an oasis bearing the name of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

SABIC Life Gallery contains a variety of edutainment activities providing an exceptional experience to visitors about our planet, from the beginning of human life to the current time through a tour full of surprises and suspense.

"We believe that SABIC Life Gallery project comes from our constant belief that education is the foundation of the development of societies and the progress of civilizations. This project reflects SABIC values that focus on innovation toward establishing new sectors through edutainment that contributes to developing thinking skills," said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO.

SABIC's investments in support of "King Salman Science Oasis" and "SABIC Life Gallery" amount to about SR 50 million, through which it contributes to developing education and raising its level based on advanced methods that push the learners to use their senses to access information.

The Life Gallery project is part of SABIC's CSR strategy that considers science and technology education as one of its focus areas aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve a vibrant society by improving education.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
07:41aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Inaugurates Life Gallery project at King Salman Science Oas..
PU
06:01aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC signs MOU with Saudi Aramco and Polish energy group PKN Orl..
PU
01/10SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Named BFA Annual Conference Honorary Strategic Partner for ..
PU
01/10SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Signs Agreement, MoU with Ksrelief to Promote Cooperation i..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : New Batch of Eligible Investors Under SABIC's NUSANED™ʊ..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Receives EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Sustainable Practices
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC's Polymer Solutions Enable First-ever Local Production of N..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : (SABIC) announces Board recommendation to distribute cash dividen..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC) announces the opening of the Board of Directors nomination..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC action with alliance to end plastic waste outlined in 2021 ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 166 B 44 236 M 44 236 M
Net income 2021 23 102 M 6 156 M 6 156 M
Net cash 2021 2 729 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 363 B 96 720 M 96 725 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float -
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 121,00 SAR
Average target price 120,45 SAR
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.31%96 720
AIR LIQUIDE3.18%85 671
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.79%48 976
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.31%33 008
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.55%30 812
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.12%28 199