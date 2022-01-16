Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC Joins Global Players at First-ever Minerals Summit in Saudi Arabia to View Opportunities in Mining Sector

01/16/2022 | 07:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SABIC participated in the Future Minerals Summit in Riyadh from January 11 to 13 under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and took part in discussions on the potential of the Middle East region in attracting investments for the mining sector. SABIC was a "Founding Sponsor" of the summit, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, attended the summit on the inaugural day along with other senior company executives.

The Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed), a SABIC-owned manufacturing affiliate, joined the global mining industry to discuss with investors the current and future opportunities in the industry and to understand the latest advancements in mining technologies, the government's role in this sector, and the applicable legal frameworks.

Hadeed processes 8 million metric tons per annum of iron ore and 1.5 million tons per annum of scrap at its integrated plant to manufacture iron and steel products.

More than 200,000 metric tons of lime and dololime used in the steelmaking process are procured from local mines. Securing raw material from reliable and responsible sources is a key goal for the company.

SABIC, through its NUSANED™ local content program, is helping to establish partnerships and empower supply chains in Saudi Arabia that can meet the needs of companies both at home and abroad. The program has registered 21 proposals in the mining and minerals sector, nine of which have completed all requirements for a total capital investment exceeding $290 million.

SABIC also has joint venture partnerships with Ma'aden, which is leading Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop the mineral sector, and is ranked among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world.

An exhibition was also organized on the sidelines of the summit to provide visitors with the opportunity to meet mining experts, equipment manufacturers, technology providers and digital transformation specialists who exhibited their latest innovative products and services.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 12:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
07:25aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Joins Global Players at First-ever Minerals Summit in Saudi..
PU
01/13SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Inaugurates Life Gallery project at King Salman Science Oas..
PU
01/13SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC signs MOU with Saudi Aramco and Polish energy group PKN Orl..
PU
01/10SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Named BFA Annual Conference Honorary Strategic Partner for ..
PU
01/10SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Signs Agreement, MoU with Ksrelief to Promote Cooperation i..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : New Batch of Eligible Investors Under SABIC's NUSANED™ʊ..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Receives EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Sustainable Practices
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC's Polymer Solutions Enable First-ever Local Production of N..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : (SABIC) announces Board recommendation to distribute cash dividen..
PU
2021SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC) announces the opening of the Board of Directors nomination..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 166 B 44 245 M 44 245 M
Net income 2021 23 102 M 6 157 M 6 157 M
Net cash 2021 3 805 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 366 B 97 535 M 97 538 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float -
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 122,00 SAR
Average target price 120,75 SAR
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.17%97 535
AIR LIQUIDE0.93%83 788
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.85%47 495
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.47%33 973
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.11%30 713
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-9.95%27 616