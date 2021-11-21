Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2010   SA0007879121

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(2010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC Launches First-of-its-Kind Rehabilitation Center in Support of National Anti-Drug Efforts

11/21/2021 | 02:44pm EST
SABIC inaugurated today a first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom drug rehabilitation center in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Diriyah Governorate in Riyadh to help recovered addicts to be productive members of the community and reintegrate fully into society. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, Governor of Diriyah, Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, and a number of officials from the health sector.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, said that the center is a result of the combined efforts of various sectors and an extension of SABIC's national commitment toward sustainable projects that have a positive impact on human development. The center offers the right environment for developing expertise in rehabilitation and is an important step toward integrating recovered addicts into society and helping them play productive roles, he said.

The Midway Center, as it is called, is a SABIC initiative to support national efforts to fight the drug menace. Built at a cost of SR 54 million, the center comprises a central building and three subsidiary buildings, with a capacity to accommodate 126 individuals.

The center provides a conducive environment to unwind from the pressures of day-to-day life and applies specialized programs to correct negative behaviors and thoughts that addicts often go through. It also seeks to raise the level of awareness and ensure that recovered people are cared for and are committed to following the law.

Promoting health is a key pillar of SABIC's social responsibility strategy. It goes in line with one of the pillars of Vision 2030, "a vibrant society," and is consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 19:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2021 165 B 43 954 M 43 954 M
Net income 2021 23 652 M 6 305 M 6 305 M
Net cash 2021 3 981 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 365 B 97 251 M 97 254 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 121,60 SAR
Average target price 116,92 SAR
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy D. Leveille Executive Vice President-Corporate Finance
Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh Chairman
Bob Maughon Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Khaled Hamza Nahas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.92%100 131
AIR LIQUIDE14.34%82 131
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.10.11%49 272
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.56.82%33 958
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION86.18%32 921
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-2.47%29 751