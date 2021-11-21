Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC Launches First-of-its-Kind Rehabilitation Center in Support of National Anti-Drug Efforts

SABIC inaugurated today a first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom drug rehabilitation center in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Diriyah Governorate in Riyadh to help recovered addicts to be productive members of the community and reintegrate fully into society. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, Governor of Diriyah, Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, and a number of officials from the health sector.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, said that the center is a result of the combined efforts of various sectors and an extension of SABIC's national commitment toward sustainable projects that have a positive impact on human development. The center offers the right environment for developing expertise in rehabilitation and is an important step toward integrating recovered addicts into society and helping them play productive roles, he said.

The Midway Center, as it is called, is a SABIC initiative to support national efforts to fight the drug menace. Built at a cost of SR 54 million, the center comprises a central building and three subsidiary buildings, with a capacity to accommodate 126 individuals.

The center provides a conducive environment to unwind from the pressures of day-to-day life and applies specialized programs to correct negative behaviors and thoughts that addicts often go through. It also seeks to raise the level of awareness and ensure that recovered people are cared for and are committed to following the law.

Promoting health is a key pillar of SABIC's social responsibility strategy. It goes in line with one of the pillars of Vision 2030, "a vibrant society," and is consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.